Functional Medicine Center Of New Jersey Hosts Ribbon Cutting Ceremony With Mayor Albert Kurpis

SADDLE RIVER,

N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Functional Center of New Jersey is thrilled to announce a special ribbon-cutting ceremony on

November 2, 2024, at 11:00AM.

This event will mark the official opening of the Functional Medicine Center of New Jersey and celebrate the rebirth of the historic site at 70 East Allendale Road, Mayor Albert Kurpis and councilman Jon Kurpis of Saddle River, will lead the celebration, recognizing this milestone for both the center and the community.

Housed in a beautifully restored historic property, the Functional Medicine Center of New Jersey is a one-of-a-kind facility that brings together multiple services and modalities under one roof. "We are truly honored to restore the beauty of this historic site and excited to share our commitment to bringing wellness to the community", said Dr. Nicole Anderson, MD,

FAACP, IFMCP, LLMD, cPAAM.

The Center is led by

Dr. Nicole Anderson, MD, FAACP, IFMCP,LLMD, cPAAM , and Dr. Kelly Blundy, DC, IFMCP, DNM, who specialize in a holistic approach to healthcare that addresses root causes of a broad spectrum of different conditions.

Both doctors are board-certified functional medicine practitioners who design personalized treatments plans, empowering patients on their journey to lasting wellness and vitality.

"We look forward to welcoming the community to our official opening and introducing them to a facility that integrates multiple healing modalities under one roof," added Dr. Blundy. "With Mayor

Kurpis, we are excited to celebrate a new beginning for our center and for 70 East Allendale Road"

Event Details:



Date: November 2, 2024

Time: 11:00AM

Location: 70 East Allendale Road, Saddle River, NJ Special Guest: Mayor Albert Kurpis

The public is invited to attend and explore the innovative services offered by the Functional Medicine Center of New Jersey.

Media Contact:

Amy Baker

Managing Director

Functional Medicine Center of New Jersey

1-646-823-4910

[email protected]

About The Functional Medicine Center of New Jersey:

The Functional Medicine Center of New Jersey is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge healthcare solution that focus on the root causes of illnesses. By integrating multiple modalities and services, the center provides comprehensive, patient -centered care that promotes lasting wellness and disease prevention.

SOURCE Functional Medicine Center of New Jersey

