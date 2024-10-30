(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India RegTech Business and Opportunities Databook - 50+ KPIs on RegTech Size, By Industry, By Technology, By Type of Product, By Deployment, By Product Offering, Market Share - Q3 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The regtech in India is expected to grow by 37.8% on annual basis to reach US$354.72 million in 2024.

The regtech industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 23.9% during 2024-2029. The regtech in the country will increase from US$257.34 million in 2023 to reach US$1.03 billion by 2029.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of regtech industry, covering market opportunities and risks. With over 50+ KPIs at country level, this report provides a comprehensive understanding of regtech market dynamics, market size and forecast, and market share statistics.



The RegTech landscape in India is rapidly evolving, driven by technological advancements and increasing regulatory pressures. As organizations seek to enhance their compliance capabilities, the demand for innovative RegTech solutions will continue to grow. While challenges such as regulatory complexity and integration with legacy systems persist, opportunities for collaboration and growth abound. By embracing advanced technologies and fostering partnerships, the Indian RegTech sector is well-positioned to become a global leader in regulatory innovation, benefiting organizations, regulators, and consumers.

Trends in RegTech

Recent Regulatory Technology (RegTech) trends in India reflect a significant shift towards automation and advanced technologies to enhance compliance and risk management in various sectors.

Key trends include:



Rise of Compliance Automation: Indian businesses are increasingly adopting RegTech solutions to automate compliance processes, particularly in the banking and financial sectors. This automation helps streamline Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) procedures, reducing time and resources spent on manual compliance tasks.

Integration of AI and Machine Learning: RegTech firms in India are leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to improve risk assessment and compliance monitoring. These technologies enable real-time analysis of transactions and customer data, allowing organizations to proactively detect and address compliance issues. Focus on Data Privacy and Security: With the increasing emphasis on data protection laws, RegTech solutions are being developed to ensure compliance with regulations such as the Personal Data Protection Bill. These solutions help organizations manage sensitive data securely while adhering to legal requirements.

Example - A notable example is Digio, a RegTech startup specializing in digital document management and identity verification. Their platform enhances compliance by streamlining electronic signatures and KYC processes, making it easier for businesses to meet regulatory requirements efficiently.

Recent Launches



Digio's Digital Compliance Solutions - In 2023, Digio, a prominent RegTech company in India, launched its suite of digital compliance solutions to streamline the onboarding process for financial institutions. The platform offers Aadhaar-based eKYC, eSign, and eNACH services, facilitating secure and paperless transactions. Digio's solutions enable organizations to perform identity verification and electronic signatures seamlessly, enhancing compliance with regulatory requirements. By automating these processes, Digio significantly reduces the time and resources required for customer onboarding while ensuring a secure user experience. The launch of these solutions underscores the growing importance of technology in managing compliance and mitigating risks within the financial sector, particularly as organizations seek to adapt to a rapidly changing regulatory environment.

Partnerships and Collaborations



Zone Startups India and RegTech Accelerator Program - Zone Startups India has launched a RegTech Accelerator Program to nurture innovative startups that address regulatory challenges in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors. This initiative collaborates with leading institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India and various fintech companies, to provide startups with mentorship, funding, and access to regulatory sandboxes. The program focuses on developing solutions that automate compliance processes, enhance reporting accuracy, and mitigate risks. For instance, startups participating in the program can work on use cases such as anti-money laundering (AML) monitoring and real-time regulatory reporting. This collaboration exemplifies how established organizations and startups can work together to drive innovation in the RegTech space, ultimately benefiting the broader financial ecosystem in India.

Scope

This report provides an in-depth data-centric analysis of the RegTech industry in India through 118 tables and 144 charts. Below is a summary of key market segments.

Regulatory Compliance Spending By Industry



Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector Other Industries

RegTech Companies Market Share By Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

By Industry



Banking and Financial Services

Insurance

Healthcare

Telecommunications

Retail

Transportation and Logistics

Real Estate

Government and Public Sector Other Industries

By Technology



Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Big Data Analytics

Robotic Process Automation (RPA)

Blockchain Technology

Cloud Computing

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication

Data Encryption and Security Technologies

Data Visualization Tools Other Technology

Banking and Financial Services and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Workflow Automation Solutions

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Insurance and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Healthcare and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies

Training and E-Learning Platforms Other Products

Telecommunications and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Retail and Type of Products



Fraud Detection Systems

Data Protection Technologies Other Products

Transportation and Logistics and Type of Products



Transportation and Logistics Compliance Management Platforms

Risk Assessment Tools Other Products

Real Estate and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

Government and Public Sector and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technology and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Fraud Detection Systems

Risk Assessment Tools

Regulatory Intelligence Tools Other Products

Big Data Analytics Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools

Transaction Monitoring Systems Other Products

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Workflow Automation Solutions Other Products

Blockchain Technology and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

Cloud Computing Technology and Type of Products



Compliance Management Platforms

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

API Integrations and Biometric Authentication and Type of Products



Identity Verification Solutions

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

Data Encryption and Security Technologies and Type of Products



Protection Technologies

Fraud Detection Systems Other Products

Data Visualization Tools and Type of Products



Regulatory Intelligence Tools

Regulatory Reporting

Automated Reporting Tools Other Products

By Deployment



Service Model

On-premise Model Hybrid Model

By Product Offering



Service Solution

By Company Size



Small Company

Medium Company Large Company

