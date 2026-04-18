61,723 Transactions Completed At ACC's 'One-Stop Centre' In Q1 2026

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The "one-stop centre" at Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), which houses several ministries and official institutions, processed 61,723 transactions during the first quarter of this year, the Jordan News Agency, Petra reported.

The comprehensive services facility houses; ACC's Labour Directorate, offices of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Lands and Survey, the Income and Sales Tax Department, the Notary Public, the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Professional Licensing Unit, office of the Civil Status and Passports Department, and eFAWATEERcom office.

According to the ACC's statistics, 5,089 transactions were completed for issuing work permits, around 13,300 for document and power of attorney authentication and consular consultations, while land and survey transactions reached 8,494, and income and sales tax stood at 7,250.

The Notary Public Office processed 10,045 transactions, while the GAM's Professional Licensing Unit completed 1,366 professional license transactions.

Meanwhile, Civil Status and Passports Department completed 4,306 transactions, including the issuance of passports, national identity cards, birth certificates and other documents. Additionally, the eFawateercom office processed 11,873 e-payments.

ACC President Khalil Haj Tawfiq said the chamber is "unique" in providing a one-stop complex for this number of ministries and government institutions.

Haj Tawfiq stated this milestone enabled the commercial and service sectors and investors in the capital Amman to complete their transactions with "ease and efficiency," which improve the business environment.

He expressed his gratitude to all official bodies for their ongoing cooperation with the chamber in facilitating transactions for the commercial and service sectors and citizens.

Haj Tawfiq urged companies, commercial and service institutions, and citizens to benefit from the services of this one-stop centre, as it streamlines transactions and saves time and effort.

On future plans, he noted the ACC is continuing to develop services offered to the commercial and service sectors and is opening new offices for government entities at its headquarters, such as the Ministries of Interior and Investment and the Companies Controller, Petra reported.