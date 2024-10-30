Qatar Digital Identity App Gives Easy Access To Cards, Documents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior unveils features of the new Qatar Digital Identity (QDI) application, that was launched yesterday on the sidelines of the 15th edition of Milipol Qatar 2024.

According to the Ministry, QDI application serves as a smart and convenient solution that stores digital versions of an individual's personal cards and documents. The app will also enable users to access a wide range of electronic services forgoing physical documents which can simplify processes nationwide.

The application is also touted to have a similar purpose as a digital wallet which contains access to a user's passport, ID card, national address, driving license, establishment registration card, and weapon permit card.

Some of the features and services in the Qatar Digital Identity include:

- Activation and login through biometric data

- Access to the Ministry of Interior's electronic services website

- Use the app through E-Gates at the country's borders

- Digital wallet

- Electronic signature

- Document verification

- Accessing digitally signed certificates

- Identity verification

The Qatar Digital Identity application is now available on the App Store and Google Play.