Odisha CM Announces Rs 6 Lakh Compensation For Metro Tunnel Victims

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhubaneswar, Oct 30 (IANS) Odisha Chief Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced compensation of Rs 6 lakhs each for the family members of two labourers who died in the metro tunnel accident in Patna in Biharon late Monday night.

The Chief Minister also expressed deep grief over the unfortunate death of the labourers duo.

As per the press note issued by the Chief Minister's Office on Wednesday, the deceased were identified as Manoj Behera of Gochhabari village in Gania block and Bijay Behera of Kadua village of Nayagarh district.

Notably, at least three workers were killed and four others sustained serious injuries during the construction of an underground tunnel for the Patna Metro. The incident occurred near the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mor on Ashok Rajpath late Monday night.

According to reports, the accident happened when a loco machine, used to transport materials within the tunnel, experienced a brake failure.

Due to the malfunction, several workers were caught in the path of the locomotive machine. Seven workers came under the impact of the machine and one of them died on the spot. The injured workers were rescued and rushed to the nearby Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) where two workers succumbed to injuries.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), overseeing the construction, had initiated an investigation into the cause of the brake failure.

Notably, the labour minister of Odisha, Ganesh Ram SinghKhuntia had earlier informed that out of the 7 victims in the mishap, three hail from Odisha.

He also told the media persons on Tuesday that two labourers from Odisha died while another Odia victim who sustained severe injuries in the mishap has been undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College and Hospital.