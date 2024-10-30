Exostar Surpasses One Million Active Users On The Exostar Platform

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Communities in Highly Regulated Industries Rely on Trusted, Proven Solution to Collaborate Securely and Compliantly

HERNDON, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Exostar , a leader in trusted, secure business collaboration solutions for highly regulated industries including aerospace and defense , life sciences , and healthcare , today announced a major corporate milestone: The Exostar

now supports more than one million active users worldwide.

These users and the organizations for whom they work leverage The Exostar Platform to:

Users in 175 countries access applications & share sensitive data & intellectual property in a trusted environment.



Deliver full life cycle, end-to-end supplier management

and supply chain management functionality for manufacturers and their partners in aerospace and defense.

Drive compliance with cybersecurity mandates such as the U.S. Department of Defense's Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC ).

Control and simplify access

to applications and sensitive information and intellectual property through identity proofing, credential issuance, and identity management capabilities.

Speed clinical trials of new drugs and therapies by providing secure single-sign-on

engagement for sites and investigators to assets across multiple pharmaceutical company sponsors. Enable health IT vendors and healthcare providers to meet evolving requirements for the electronic prescribing of controlled substances .

The Exostar Platform supports a "Connect Once, Collect Once, Certify Once, Share Many" methodology that reduces the burden on organizations and their users with respect to onboarding, attestations and certifications, and application and information access and sharing. The Platform's open, modular, cloud-based architecture promotes massive scalability, high performance, rapid extensibility, and cost effectiveness while ensuring the stringent standards of security and compliance required by highly regulated industries.

"We firmly believe that one million active users represent more than just a number, but rather a reflection of the trust our customers place in The Exostar Platform and our company," said Derrick Reig , Exostar's Chief Revenue Officer. "We will continue to work tirelessly to earn that trust by maintaining and enhancing the highest quality product and relentlessly pursuing the success of our customers."

About Exostar

The Exostar Platform supports exclusive communities within highly regulated industries where organizations securely collaborate, share information, and operate compliantly. Within these communities, we build trust. Over 200,000 companies and agencies in 175 countries trust

Exostar to strengthen security, reduce expenditures, raise productivity, and help them achieve their digital transformation initiatives. More than half of the Defense Industrial Base, including 98 of the top 100 firms, transact business over The

Exostar Platform. Over 25 of the top global biopharmaceutical companies rely on The Exostar Platform to help them speed new medicines and therapies to market. Exostar is a Gartner Cool Vendor. For more information, visit , and follow Exostar on LinkedIn

and X .

Media Contact:

Alan Gilbert

Exostar

(703) 624-4675 (m)

[email protected]



SOURCE Exostar

