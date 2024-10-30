Godaddy Announces Website Builder API Integration For Third-Party Platforms

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Welcomes Tailor Brands as first partner, opening doors for small businesses everywhere

TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY ) announced the upcoming launch of an innovative reseller program, a Website Builder API integration for third-party platforms.

The first strategic partner to incorporate the company's award-winning Website Builder into their digital presence offering is Tailor Brands, a premier business building and LLC formation platform.



GoDaddy's new Website Builder API opens doors to small businesses around the globe and will provide a seamless experience that is fully integrated with Tailor Brands' customer journey.



This API integration marks a significant milestone for GoDaddy as it extends the capabilities of its Website Builder to a primary software platform for third parties and enables partners to build integrated product experiences on their website.



"Many users of our Website Builder have shared how it has helped them save time and money while growing their businesses. With this new API integration, we're making these tools accessible to even more people and invite potential partners to see all that GoDaddy has to offer," said Oliver Hoare, vice president of strategic partnerships at GoDaddy. "Companies who want the ability to sell websites but don't have the funds or means to build can now partner with GoDaddy."



Much like GoDaddy, Tailor Brands is committed to helping small business owners save time and reach more customers. The Website Builder product drives strong customer retention and ensures entrepreneurs achieve real business results.



GoDaddy AiroTM, named the best small business website builder on the market by TechRadar , are included in the API offering, allowing for partners to sell products with industry-leading AI capabilities without the need for the heavy investment required to build out their own.

For the small business owners, freelancers, consultants, and design agencies, this means access to AI-driven tools. These include creating AI-generated content for the site using the customer's own business insights and leveraging AI to write a product description using an uploaded image.

Additionally, customers receive access to key business tools like Marketing AI assistant and Marketing Calendar, which details hundreds of upcoming events and holidays - even making tailored social post suggestions you can schedule ahead of time.

Other capabilities include insights and analytics reporting, SEO, custom AI-generated social media content, and the ability to schedule social posts on platforms like Facebook, Instagram and Yelp. Entrepreneurs have the power to upgrade their plans to unlock even more tools such as Online Appointments, Online Store and accepting online payments.

GoDaddy is a Series C investor in Tailor Brands.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit .



