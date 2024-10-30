Seoul, Kyiv To Discuss Ukraine's Special Envoy Visit To South Korea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Office of the President of South Korea announced on Wednesday that it will begin discussions with Ukraine this week regarding a visit by Kyiv's special envoy to South Korea.

This is reported by Yonhap , according to Ukrinform.

“It will take a day or two for the Ukrainian side to designate a special envoy and finalize a plan to visit and hold discussions here,” a senior official from South Korea's Presidential Office told reporters.

The official also shared South Korean and allied intelligence assessments indicating that at least 11,000 North Korean have been deployed to Russia, with some sent to Russia's western region near the Ukrainian border.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky discussed North Korea's military support for Russia in a phone call with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. The two leaders agreed to exchange delegations soon to coordinate their response.