Roadzen Unveils Mixtapeai: Next-Generation AI Agents For The Insurance Industry

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) ("Roadzen" or the "Company”), a pioneer in AI-driven insurance technology, has launched MixtapeAI, a designed to power AI agents and transform customer interactions in the insurance and mobility sectors. With MixtapeAI, insurers, brokers, agents, carmakers, and fleets can deliver intelligent, personalized, and secure customer experiences while automating complex workflows across multiple touchpoints.

MixtapeAI: Driving Efficiency and Customer Engagement in Insurance and Mobility

MixtapeAI leverages best-in-class foundation models such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta, ensuring customers receive natural, intelligent responses. Specifically tailored for the insurance and mobility sectors, MixtapeAI empowers businesses to:

Automate Complex Workflows, Resolving Issues from Start to Finish.

From KYC and claims processing to policy administration and roadside assistance, MixtapeAI agents handle entire workflows autonomously, including complex cases, providing a comprehensive end-to-end solution.

Engage with Customers Across Channels.

With multi-modal capabilities, MixtapeAI can connect with customers on chat, email, phone, social media, and more, ensuring smooth, consistent interactions at every touchpoint.

MixtapeAI integrates in real-time with core systems to understand context, enabling agents to:

Retrieve Relevant Knowledge Instantly.

Agents locate information on claims, policy terms, driver details, and more, ensuring responses are accurate and contextually aware.

Take Action in Real Time.

By connecting with internal databases and service platforms, agents can perform tasks such as policy updates, claims processing, or roadside assistance scheduling on behalf of customers.

Embody Your Brand's Voice and Tone.

From personalized greetings to consistent behavior, MixtapeAI reinforces brand identity in every customer interaction.

Leverage Deep Company Knowledge.

Agents are embedded with proprietary knowledge and processes, understanding the context of conversations to deliver quick, relevant responses.

"We see the verticalization of AI as a generational opportunity and the insurance industry as a sector ripe for transformation," said Rohan Malhotra, CEO of Roadzen. "Generative AI and LLMs represent a leap forward for these industries that have traditionally lagged behind in customer experience due to legacy systems and manual processes. With MixtapeAI, we're enhancing the relevance, speed, and reasoning capabilities of AI agents by leveraging our deep understanding of complex workflows in insurance and mobility. We can deliver significant operational improvements and elevate customer satisfaction with MixtapeAI."

"We've built the infrastructure to leverage best-in-class foundation models, while also supporting smaller fine-tuned models tailored for niche use cases," Malhotra continued. "In addition to our fundamental innovations in AI for underwriting, claims processing, and road safety, we're now reimagining customer service for the 21st century. This is just a further step in our commitment to building the leading AI company at the convergence of insurance and mobility.”

About Roadzen Inc.

Roadzen Inc. (Nasdaq: RDZN) is a global technology company transforming auto insurance using advanced artificial intelligence (AI). Thousands of clients, from the world's leading insurers, carmakers, and fleets to dealerships and auto insurance agents, use Roadzen's technology to build new products, sell insurance, process claims, and improve road safety. Roadzen's pioneering work in telematics, generative AI, and computer vision has earned recognition as a top AI innovator by publications such as Forbes, Fortune, and Financial Express. Roadzen's mission is to continue advancing AI research at the intersection of mobility and insurance, ushering in a world where accidents are prevented, premiums are fair, and claims are processed within minutes, not weeks. Headquartered in Burlingame, California, the Company has 380+ employees across its global offices in the U.S., India, U.K. and France. To learn more, please visit .

