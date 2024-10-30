Openmetal Joins Finops Foundation To Further Strengthen Commitment To Transparent Cloud Pricing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMetal, a leading provider of private cloud and bare-metal solutions, announced today it has joined the FinOps Foundation

as a General Member, a move that reinforces the company's steadfast commitment to transparent pricing in the cloud industry. Joining the Foundation highlights OpenMetal's dedication to promoting visibility and accountability through best practices.

FinOps, a combination of "Finance" and "DevOps," is an operational framework and cultural practice which maximizes the business value of cloud, enables timely data-driven decision making, and creates financial accountability through collaboration between engineering, finance, and business teams.

By becoming a member of the FinOps Foundation, OpenMetal ensures that its customers experience compliance with FinOps best practices around transparent pricing. This includes fixed costs and advantages from operating unit economics, providing the financial visibility and accountability needed to optimize cloud spend.

"OpenMetal is fully committed to the basic principle of the FinOps Foundation, that is enabling entities to maximize the value of their cloud investments.

As a leading provider of private cloud and bare-metal solutions, we pride ourselves on providing straight-forward cloud solutions for complex needs, with full pricing transparency," stated Raymond Meyers, OpenMetal's CFO.



OpenMetal's membership in the FinOps Foundation marks a significant step in its ongoing mission to advocate for transparent pricing and customer-centric solutions. OpenMetal's Certified FinOps Practitioners collaborate with decision-makers responsible for purchasing infrastructure to help minimize costs and maximize the return on their cloud investments. This due process has allowed OpenMetal to help many organizations reduce their infrastructure costs by 30-60%.

"We are excited to welcome OpenMetal to the FinOps Foundation. Their approach to cloud infrastructure solutions and dedication to helping businesses optimize their cloud usage aligns with our mission to best support FinOps practitioners," said Kevin Emamy, Vice President of Development at the FinOps Foundation. "OpenMetal's expertise will be a great contribution to the FinOps community as we continue to foster collaboration and drive scalable cloud operations across industries."

As OpenMetal expands, working closely with the FinOps community will help ensure that it remains aligned with industry best practices and user-friendly. This dedication to financial transparency empowers customers to navigate complex cloud investments with ease, optimizing their return on investments.

ABOUT OPENMETAL

OpenMetal is a leading provider of open source cloud and infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions. OpenMetal provides a comprehensive suite of services designed to meet various cloud infrastructure requirements. Our offerings include Bare Metal Dedicated Servers, Ceph Storage Clusters, Hosted Private Clouds, and OpenStack Private Clouds.

SOURCE OpenMetal

