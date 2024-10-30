Poll indicates that support for new UK Premier falls apart

(MENAFN) Recent polling data reveals a staggering decline in approval ratings for UK Prime Keir Starmer, marking one of the most significant post-election drops in modern history. Since taking office following a decisive Labour Party victory in July, Starmer's popularity has plummeted to levels lower than those of his predecessor, Rishi Sunak, at the time of his resignation.



Starmer assumed leadership with a clear mandate, promising to steer the Labour Party away from the leftist policies associated with former leader Jeremy Corbyn. His campaign focused on a return to the centrism that characterized Tony Blair's tenure, emphasizing themes of effective governance, national security, secure borders, and economic stability. However, just under four months into his premiership, his approval rating has drastically fallen from a post-election high of +11 to an alarming low of -38, according to a survey conducted by More in Common with 1,012 adults.



This unprecedented 49-point drop has drawn significant attention, with Luke Tryl, Director of More in Common, describing it as “unprecedented” in the context of modern UK politics. Comparatively, Starmer's unpopularity surpasses that of Rishi Sunak, who held an approval rating of -37 when he stepped down after Labour's sweeping victory in the July elections.



For context, Tony Blair enjoyed a remarkable +60 approval rating after Labour's landslide win in 1997, which took three years to decline into negative figures. In stark contrast, Starmer's rapid descent suggests a growing discontent among the electorate.



As the political landscape in the UK continues to evolve, Starmer's challenges reflect broader issues within the Labour Party and the public's expectations of its leadership. The implications of this approval drop could influence not only his governance but also the Labour Party's positioning ahead of future elections, as supporters and critics alike assess the effectiveness of his leadership in delivering on the promises made during the campaign.

