BAYFRONT OF NAPLES WELCOMES NEW LUXURY TENANTS TO THE WATERFRONT

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Stoneburner Companies has announced the addition of several high-end tenants to its mixed-use community Bayfront of Naples.

- Kevin StoneburnerNAPLES, FL, UNITED STATES, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Stoneburner Companies has announced the addition of several high-end tenants to its mixed-use community Bayfront of Naples . Located between Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. Route 41, the center will welcome internationally recognized design brands such as B&B Italia, Arclinea, and STORIA Flooring, among others.Kevin Stoneburner, CEO of Stoneburner Companies, highlighted the significance of the expansion.“Naples consistently ranks among Florida's most desirable places to live, which is attracting top global brands as well,” said Stoneburner.“These new additions will elevate Bayfront of Naples' commercial landscape to align with the luxury demographics of the surrounding area.”The following tenants will soon join Bayfront of Naples:Ce Soir will be a new high-end restaurant featuring modern French cuisine with Mediterranean influences. The restaurant focuses on using the freshest ingredients to craft dishes that highlight the region's rich flavors while incorporating contemporary techniques. Its menu will include a mix of seafood and meat dishes, accompanied by a global wine selection and cocktails.Soluna Restaurant will occupy the former location of Stoney's Steakhouse. Award-winning chef William Andraca, a Naples local, will lead the culinary direction with à la carte options, tasting menus, and themed supper club evenings. The restaurant will feature a sommelier-selected wine list and live entertainment, including jazz and guitar duos, in a sophisticated setting. A wine club will also be offered.STORIA Flooring will bring its luxury flooring solutions to Bayfront of Naples as well. Founded by Santiago Estevez in 2016, the company collaborates with leading European manufacturers to offer a variety of premium hardwood, natural stone, and porcelain tile options for residential and commercial spaces. STORIA Flooring has participated in notable projects, including Zaha Hadid's One Thousand Museum, private residences in Fisher Island, and The Ritz-Carlton Residences.B&B Italia has opened at Bayfront of Naples, introduced by the 4141 Design Group. This store features the largest selection of Milan-branded furniture and luxury design elements in the U.S. Visitors can explore the latest furniture, bath, and kitchen designs from B&B Italia and its sister brand, Arclinea. This store is the first of its kind in a secondary market, highlighting Naples' emergence as a significant design destination.The B&B Italia store will serve as the design center showcasing the interior selections by 4141 Design Group for Palazzo Bayfront Naples . Palazzo will offer just 35 luxury residences, with prices starting at $2 million. The 35 condominiums are the final phase of residential development at Bayfront Naples. Residents will live within walking distance of 5th Avenue South, the Gulfshore Playhouse and Baker Park. The B&B Italia studio, will allow prospective homebuyers to preview the finishes planned for this limited collection of residences.“Bayfront of Naples has been an iconic waterfront property in Naples for decades,” says Stoneburner. "With the Gulfshore Playhouse opening across the street, the level of sophistication and demand in this region of downtown Naples continues to rise. This is welcome news for the new tenants as well as the future residents at Palazzo Bayfront Naples."About Stoneburner CompaniesStoneburner Companies, a diversified development firm headquartered in Southwest Florida, specializes in acquisition, development, and management. With over 30 years of experience, the firm has played a key role in the development of numerous award-winning projects, including restaurants, residential communities, hotels, and more across the greater Naples region. Stoneburner Companies' portfolio features prominent developments such as Bayfront of Naples, Courtyards Plaza, Stoney's Courtyard Inn, Parkway Financial Center, Florida Safe Deposit Building in Tampa and the Silver Creek Subdivision in Jacksonville. New projects underway include Palazzo Bayfront Naples and the master-planned community Savanah Bay in Anguilla.About Palazzo Bayfront NaplesPalazzo Bayfront Naples is the final phase of residential development at Bayfront of Naples and will consist of 35 three-bedroom residences priced from $2 million, ranging in size from 2,100 to over 3,100 square feet. On-site private amenities will include a freestanding clubhouse with a chef's kitchen, fitness center, barbecue area, pool and spa, and cabanas with loungers. The waterfront community is located at the gateway to 5th Avenue South in Downtown Naples, directly across the street from the new Gulfshore Playhouse.Premier Sotheby's International Realty provides sales representation for the community. For details on current availability and pricing, contact their on-site advisors at 239.427.2527 or visit PalazzoBayfront. The Sales Gallery is open daily at 465 Bayfront Place at Bayfront of Naples.

Mason Hutchinson

Cotton & Company

+1 772-210-0771

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.