Man Wounded In Oct 28 Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih Dies In Hospital

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was seriously in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has died in hospital this morning.

Oleksandr Vilkul, the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

“Unfortunately, a 55-year-old man died at 08.50. He sustained an open head injury, brain contusion, and a fracture of the skull base. Doctors fought for his life for more than a day,” he wrote.

Russian missile strike on: one killed, 14 injured

This is the second victim of the enemy's latest missile attack, which occurred on October 28.

As reported, Kryvyi Rih has declared a day of mourning today.