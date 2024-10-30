Man Wounded In Oct 28 Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih Dies In Hospital
10/30/2024 7:13:59 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A man who was seriously injured in a missile attack on Kryvyi Rih has died in hospital this morning.
Oleksandr Vilkul, the Kryvyi Rih Defence Council, announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“Unfortunately, a 55-year-old man died at 08.50. He sustained an open head injury, brain contusion, and a fracture of the skull base. Doctors fought for his life for more than a day,” he wrote.
This is the second victim of the enemy's latest terrorist missile attack, which occurred on October 28.
As reported, Kryvyi Rih has declared a day of mourning today.
