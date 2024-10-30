Zelensky Reports Productivity Of Ukraine-Nordic Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Zelensky said that the forth Ukraine-Nordic Summit that took place in Reykjavik was highly productive.

The President reported this on his page , Ukrinform saw.

According to Zelensky, "the best thing to hear from partners is: What is the next step we can take to support Ukraine?"

Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland, and Sweden expressed readiness to increase their support for Ukraine's defense, Zelensky noted.









































Summit participants discussed plans to supply Ukraine with additional air defense systems, including the Patriots. The President also mentioned an agreement to boost defense production both in Ukraine and in partner countries, ensuring that the industrial defense base against Russian aggression will grow.

"All Nordic partners have endorsed Ukraine's Victory Plan - clear steps that strengthen our ability to bring a just peace closer. I am grateful for their willingness to work with other partners and convince them that determination can indeed change history for the better," Zelensky emphasized.

The summit addressed Ukraine's need for geopolitical certainty. "An invitation for Ukraine to join NATO is a way to strengthen not only Ukraine but all partners in the Alliance. This step would open up a much more promising long-term security perspective for all NATO member states, putting an end to Russia's imperial ambitions," the President added.

Zelensky also stressed the need to increase sanctions against Russia, particularly to restrict its shadow tanker fleet from financing aggression. He emphasized that it is vital for Ukraine's Nordic partners to secure support on this initiative from all the EU and G7 members.

Russia's shadow tanker fleet poses a global threat, and it's time to find a solution, Zelensky said.

On October 28, the fourth Ukraine-Nordic Summit took place in Reykjavik. In a joint statement, the prime ministers of Iceland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, and the President of Ukraine reiterated their support for the Victory Plan and committed to facilitating its implementation. The statement also highlighted that "Ukraine's future is in NATO."