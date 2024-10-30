US Detains Russian Journalists At Airport - Spokeswoman

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Oct 30 (KUNA) -- The detention of Russian journalists at a US airport is a violation of the freedom of speech, said spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Maria Zakharova.

In a statement on Wednesday, Zakharova said the US did not inform the Russian embassy about the detention of the journalists who arrived in the country earlier on Tuesday to cover the presidential elections.

The spokesman added that they had met all the required documents that allow them to enter the US.

The journalists were held and questioned for hours by the authorities, before denying them entry for "administrative" and unclear reasons, she noted. (end)

