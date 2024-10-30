(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX ), a leading global medical company, today launched the new BD® Intraosseous Vascular Access System, enabling access for rapid delivery of fluids or in critical emergency situations. The procedure involves inserting a needle into the bone marrow cavity when intravenous (IV) access is challenging or delayed.

BD launches enhanced Intraosseous System, enabling vascular access in seconds for critical care situations

The BD® IO System can quickly provide access to the circulatory system for adult and pediatric patients and is built for rapid intervention in varied emergent care environments. The BD® IO System is the only IO device on the market that can be placed after the extension set is attached and the only with integrated passive needle tip safety, designed to protect care providers and patients against needlestick injuries. Clinicians can stabilize the device on the contours of any surrounding anatomy and select from five needle lengths to accommodate a broad range of patients. Unlike other devices on the market, the powered driver features a rechargeable battery, which extends the life of the drill up to 12 times when compared to non-rechargeable competitive drills. Its unique multi-light battery indicator provides an instant indication of battery status so clinicians can be confident the drill is powered for the procedure.

"In emergency situations, mistakes and delays can have devastating consequences," said

Eric Borin, worldwide president of Medication Delivery Solutions at BD. "This important innovation represents a significant advancement in rapid vascular access and builds on our ongoing commitment to support medical teams in delivering the highest-quality access and improving patient outcomes during lifesaving emergency health situations."

IO access provides

a non-collapsible, stable space for the safe administration of any medication or fluids that can also be administered through an IV1,2. IO placement is regarded to be a relatively safe procedure, with a less than one percent chance of serious complications3,4. In critical situations, such as patients with low or no palpable blood pressure, the placement of an IO was twice as likely to be successfully placed compared to placement of a peripheral IV or central venous catheter5. Studies show that trained inserters achieve a 93–97 percent IO placement success rate4.

BD® IO System is now commercially available to customers in the U.S. For more information, visit bd/io .

About BD

BD is one of the largest global medical technology companies in the world and is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. The company supports the heroes on the frontlines of health care by developing innovative technology, services and solutions that help advance both clinical therapy for patients and clinical process for health care providers. BD and its more than 70,000 employees have a passion and commitment to help enhance the safety and efficiency of clinicians' care delivery process, enable laboratory scientists to accurately detect disease and advance researchers' capabilities to develop the next generation of diagnostics and therapeutics. BD has a presence in virtually every country and partners with organizations around the world to address some of the most challenging global health issues. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase efficiencies, improve safety and expand access to health care. For more information on BD, please visit bd or connect with us on LinkedIn at , X (formerly Twitter) @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson .



