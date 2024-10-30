The Evolving Lyophilized Drugs And Reconstitution Devices Market
The report is a comprehensive evaluation and analysis of the technology, products and participants providing the driving force behind this evolving segment of the healthcare sector.
The study is designed to provide drug company decision makers, drug delivery developers, device designers, healthcare marketers, and supply chain participants with a detailed understanding of the economics, technologies, disease segments, and commercial opportunities for lyophilized injectable drugs. Provider organization business managers, healthcare administrators and investors will also benefit from this study.
Evolution in Therapeutic Care
The number of drugs supplied in lyophilized form has been growing at an increased rate over the past several years, mirroring the increase in the introduction of biological drugs. Liquid drugs that require refrigeration until dispensed - a requirement referred to as the 'Cold Chain' - can be formulated as powders to avoid the cost and logistics of cold storage.
A number of factors are at play that are likely to influence the future demand picture for lyophilized drugs. Perhaps the most important is the underlying dynamics of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology marketplace as they apply to drug formulation and end user requirements.
Report Scope:
Provides detailed analysis of lyophilized drugs, as-supplied packaging and therapeutic indication Analyzes therapeutic demand drivers and evaluates lyophilized drugs in eleven therapeutic areas Analyzes reconstitution technologies and market development issues Provides market data and forecasts to 2026 Profiles market participants, their product development activities, business strategies, and corporate alliances and affiliations Assesses the importance of technology and regulatory factors on commercialization and market access
Company Profiles
Becton Dickinson Hospira/Pfizer SHL Medical Schott Vetter Ypsomed
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Integrated Devices for POC Reconstitution
Dual Chamber Cartridges Dual Chamber Injectors Dual Chamber Syringes Wearable Device Automated Reconstitution Systems Device Assessments
Product-Specific Devices Specialty Devices The Market Opportunity
Caverject Impulse (Hospira/Pfizer) OEM Devices
Lyo-Ject (Vetter) DCP (SHL) Dual Chamber Safety Syringe (Credence Medsystems) Liquid Dry (Becton Dickinson) LyoTwist Trio/Vario (Ypsomed) LyoTwist Trio S/Vario S (Ypsomed) V-LK (Vetter)
Lyophilized Drug Market Dynamics The Economics of lyophilized Drugs What's Driving the Market for Lyophilized Drugs? Competitive Landscape Therapeutic Demand Drivers Lyophilized Drugs - Primary Packaging
The Trend toward Self-Administration Shifting Demographics Innovation in Disposable Device Designs
Drug Reconstitution Key Therapeutic Sector Analysis & Market Data
Dual Chamber Cartridges Dual Chamber Syringes Prefilled Diluent Syringes Multi-Step Devices Human Engineering/Ergonomics
Antibiotics & Infectious Diseases Immune Cardiology & Blood Factors Metabolic Conditions Glycemic Control Development Stage Dual Chamber Injectable Drug Products Osteoporosis Hormones Neurology Oncology Reproductive Health Market Factors
Regulatory Issues Healthcare Economics Therapeutic Segments - Data & Forecasts
Hormone Replacement Metabolic Conditions Neurology
Abilify Maintena (Otsuka America Pharmaceutical) Oncology
Lucrin (Abbott Australasia Pty) Reproductive Health
Caverject Impulse (Hospira/Pfizer) Edex/alprostadil (Actient) Lupron Depot (AbbVie) Other Therapeutic Segments
