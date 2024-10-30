Global Electric Vehicle Market Report 2020-2024 & 2025-2045 With Competitive Analysis Of 220 Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Electric Vehicle market 2025-2045: (Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, Buses, Two-Wheelers, Aircraft, Construction, Agriculture, Mining, Marine, Trains, Charging)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Electric Vehicle Market is experiencing rapid growth across multiple segments, driven by increasing environmental concerns, government regulations, and technological advancements. This diverse market encompasses a wide range of vehicle types, each with unique challenges and opportunities. Passenger vehicles represent the largest segment, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) gaining significant market share.
Major automakers are investing heavily in electrification, with many committing to all-electric lineups in the coming decades. Commercial vehicles, including light-duty vans and trucks, are seeing increased adoption in urban delivery and service fleets. The total cost of ownership advantages is driving this shift, particularly in last-mile logistics.
In the heavy-duty truck segment, both battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles are being developed for different use cases. While BEVs are suitable for short and regional haul, fuel cell technology is being explored for long-haul applications. The electric bus market is growing rapidly, particularly in China and Europe, as cities seek to reduce emissions and noise pollution. Both battery electric and fuel cell buses are being deployed, depending on route requirements and infrastructure availability.
Two-wheelers, especially e-scooters and e-bikes, represent a fast-growing segment, particularly in Asia and urban areas worldwide. These vehicles offer an affordable and efficient electric mobility solution for short trips. Emerging segments include electric aircraft (eVTOL for urban air mobility), construction equipment, agricultural vehicles, and marine vessels. These sectors are at earlier stages of electrification but show promising growth potential.
The expansion of charging infrastructure is critical to supporting this market growth. Fast-charging networks, wireless charging, and smart grid integration are key areas of development. As the market evolves, challenges such as battery technology improvements, raw material supply, and grid integration must be addressed. However, the global electric vehicle market is poised for continued strong growth across all segments in the coming decades.
This comprehensive market report provides a detailed analysis of the current state and future outlook of the EV market across various vehicle segments, technologies, and regions through 2045.
Report contents include:
In-depth analysis and forecasts for the following EV segments including market size, growth trends, key players, technological developments, and regional variations:
Passenger Vehicles: BEVs, PHEVs, and FCEVs Light Commercial Vehicles Medium and Heavy-Duty Trucks Buses Two-Wheelers and Micromobility Electric Aircraft (eVTOL and conventional) Other vehicle types (construction, mining, agriculture) Technology Trends Battery Technology Electric Motors Power Electronics Fuel Cells Charging Technologies Regional Analysis including EV adoption rates, sales volumes, policy landscapes, and infrastructure development are examined. Competitive Landscape including Major automotive OEMs and their electrification strategies, EV startups and new market entrants, Battery manufacturers, Electric motor and powertrain suppliers, Charging infrastructure companies. Market Forecasts from 2020 to 2045, including:
EV sales by vehicle type and powertrain Battery demand (GWh) Charging infrastructure growth Raw material demand for EV production Total Cost of Ownership Analysis Environmental Impact Regulatory Landscape Future Outlook including:
Solid-state batteries Advanced thermal management Autonomous electric vehicles New materials and manufacturing processes Wireless charging advancements AI and machine learning in EV development
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Key Findings
1.2 Market Overview
1.3 Technology Trends
1.4 Regulatory Landscape
2 INTRODUCTION TO ELECTRIC VEHICLES
2.1 Definition and Types of Electric Vehicles
2.2 History and Evolution of Electric Vehicles
2.3 Environmental Drivers for EV Adoption
2.4 Economic Drivers for EV Adoption
2.5 Technological Advancements Enabling EV Growth
2.6 Challenges Facing EV Adoption
3 ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNOLOGIES
3.1 Battery Technologies
3.2 Electric Motors and Powertrains
3.3 Fuel Cell Technologies
3.4 Charging Technologies
3.5 Thermal Management Systems
3.6 Lightweight Materials and Construction
4 ELECTRIC PASSENGER VEHICLES
4.1 Market Overview and Forecasts
4.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)
4.3 Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)
4.4 Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs)
4.5 Performance and Cost Comparisons
4.6 Consumer Adoption Factors
4.7 Future Trends in Electric Passenger Vehicles
5 ELECTRIC LIGHT COMMERCIAL VEHICLES (eLCVs)
5.1 Market Overview and Forecasts
5.2 Key Players and Models
5.3 Fuel Cell LCVs
5.4 Charging and Infrastructure for eLCVs
5.5 Fleet Electrification Strategies
5.6 Regulatory Landscape for eLCVs
6 ELECTRIC TRUCKS
6.1 Market Overview and Forecasts
6.2 Medium-Duty Electric Trucks
6.3 Heavy-Duty Electric Trucks
6.4 Fuel Cell Electric Trucks
6.5 Hybrid and Range-Extended Electric Trucks
6.7 Total Cost of Ownership Analysis
6.8 Comparison of BEV and FCEV Trucks
6.9 Electric Truck Powertrain Technologies
6.10 Fleet Electrification Strategies for Trucking
6.11 Regulatory Landscape for Electric Trucks
7 ELECTRIC BUSES
7.1 Market Overview and Forecasts
7.2 City Transit Buses
7.3 Coach and Intercity Buses
7.4 School Buses
7.5 Charging Strategies for Electric Buses
7.6 Total Cost of Ownership Analysis
7.7 Electric Bus Powertrain Technologies
7.8 Fleet Electrification Strategies for Bus Operators
7.9 Environmental and Social Impact of Electric Buses
8 ELECTRIC TWO-WHEELERS AND MICROMOBILITY
8.1 Micro EVs
8.2 Electric Motorcycles and Scooters
8.3 Electric Bicycles (E-bikes)
8.4 Three Wheelers
8.5 Battery Swapping for Two-Wheelers
8.6 Regulatory Environment for Micromobility
9 ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT
9.1 eVTOL Aircraft and Urban Air Mobility
9.2 Electric Conventional Takeoff and Landing Aircraft
9.3 Hybrid-Electric Aircraft
10 OTHER ELECTRIC VEHICLES
10.1 Electric Construction Equipment
10.2 Electric Mining Vehicles
10.3 Electric Agricultural Vehicles
10.4 Electric Marine Vessels
10.5 Electric Trains
11 EV CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE
11.1 Overview of Charging Technologies
11.2 Public Charging Networks
11.3 Home and Workplace Charging
11.4 Wireless Charging Technologies and Trials
11.5 Battery Swapping Stations
11.6 Thermal management
11.7 Charging Standards and Protocols
11.8 Grid Integration and Smart Charging
11.9 Charging Infrastructure for Commercial Vehicles
11.10 Companies
12 EV BATTERY SUPPLY CHAIN
12.1 Raw Materials
12.2 Battery Cell Manufacturing
12.3 Battery Pack Assembly
12.4 Recycling and Second Life Applications
13 GOVERNMENT POLICIES AND INCENTIVES
13.1 Global Overview of EV Policies
13.2 Emissions Regulations and ICE Phase-Out Targets
13.3 Purchase Incentives and Tax Benefits
13.4 Charging Infrastructure Support Programs
13.5 Manufacturing Incentives and Industrial Policies
13.6 Impact of Policies on EV Adoption Rates
13.7 Comparative Analysis of Policy Effectiveness
14 TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP ANALYSIS
14.1 Passenger Vehicles
14.2 Commercial Vehicles
14.3 Sensitivity Analysis
15 ENVIRONMENAL IMPACT AND LIFE CYCLE ANALYSIS
15.1 Well-to-Wheel Emissions Analysis
15.2 Battery Production and End-of-Life
15.3 Comparison to ICE Vehicles
15.4 Impact of Electricity Grid Mix
15.5 Resource Use and Sustainability
15.6 Life Cycle Assessment Methodologies
15.7 Environmental Impact of EV Manufacturing
15.8 End-of-Life Vehicle Recycling and Disposal
16 MARKET FORECASTS 2020-2045
16.1 Passenger Vehicles
16.2 Light Commercial Vehicles
16.3 Trucks
16.4 Buses
16.5 Two-Wheelers and Micromobility
16.6 Electric Aircraft
16.7 Other Vehicle Types (Construction, Mining, etc.)
16.8 Regional Market Forecasts
16.9 Battery Demand Forecasts
16.10 Charging Infrastructure Forecasts
16.11 Raw Material Demand Forecasts
17 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
17.1 Major Automotive OEMs
17.2 EV Startups and New Entrants
17.3 Battery Manufacturers
17.4 Electric Motor and Powertrain Suppliers
17.5 Fuel Cell System Providers
17.6 Charging Infrastructure Companies
18 EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
18.1 Solid-State Batteries
18.2 Next-Generation Electric Motors
18.3 Advanced Thermal Management Systems
18.4 Autonomous Electric Vehicles
18.5 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) Technology
18.6 New Materials and Manufacturing Processes
18.7 Wireless Charging Advancements
18.8 Alternative Battery Chemistries
18.9 AI and Machine Learning in EV Development
18.10 Future of Urban Mobility and Transportation
19 APPENDICES
19.1 Glossary of Terms
19.2 List of Abbreviations
19.3 Research Methodology
20 REFERENCES
