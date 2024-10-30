Maroon 5 India Concert To Be Held In Mumbai On THIS Date Know How To Book Tickets On Bookmyshow

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Maroon 5 is coming to India! The American pop-rock will perform at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on December 3. Tickets for the Maroon 5 India concert will go live at BookMyShow on November 6 only for Kotak customers. The general sale will begin at 2 p.m. on November 8.



“It's HAPPENING! 🎉 Maroon 5 is bringing all their SUGAR 🍬 to India 🇮🇳 for the first time EVER! Time to make some Memories together,” BookMyShow confirmed on X.

“Exclusive Pre-Sale of tickets for Kotak Credit Card customers will begin on November 6th, 2024 at 12 PM IST (Noon) on BookMyShow, offering first access to tickets for this highly-anticipated show, with specially curated offers available for Kotak White and White Reserve Credit Card customers. General On-Sale of tickets will go live starting November 8th, 2024 at 2 PM IST on the platform,” according to a press release.

The Los Angeles -based rock band has given several all-time hit songs like Sugar, Animals, Girls Like You, Cold, Memories, etc. Here's all you need to know about the American rock band Maroon 5. Those willing to attend the concert can get an idea of the steps to book tickets.



Follow the below mentioned steps to book tickets for Maroon 5 India concert tickets.

-Install BookMyShow application. Use the application or visit the website to login. First time visitors are required to create their account for easier ticket purchase experience.

-Kotak credit card users can book their tickets at BookMyShow on November 6 at 12 pm.

-Ticket booking slots will also open at 12 pm on November 8 for Kotak Credit Card users.

-General sale for Maroon 5 concert in Mumbai will go live at BookMyShow on November 8 at 2 pm.

About Maroon 5 rock band

The six-membered rock band, Maroon 5, includes Adam Levine as its lead vocalist. Other members of the band are rhythm guitarist and keyboardist Jesse Carmichael, lead guitarist James Valentine, drummer Matt Flynn, keyboardist PJ Morton and bassist Sam Farrar.

The group was formed in 1994 as Kara's Flowers and parted ways in the next 4-5 years after receiving a tepid response from the audience. The band reunited in 2001 with the addition of guitarist James Valentine and also pursued a new name: Maroon 5.