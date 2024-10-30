Cato Networks Named To Dun's 100 List Of The Best Hightech Companies To Work For In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SASE leader ranks among the top tech companies based in Israel

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cato Networks , the SASE leader, today announced that it has been named to Dun's 100 list of the Best HighTech Companies to Work For

in 2024. The rankings represent the top companies in the tech sector in Israel. They are based on set, defined and measured criteria and are undertaken by Dun & Bradstreet Israel Group economists.

Since its founding in 2015, Cato has been on the forefront of innovation in the Israeli tech community. The company pioneered the SASE category - four years before Gartner coined the term in 2019. Some thought converging security and networking in a single, cloud-native platform was impossible, but

Cato has built the technology to make it possible.

Cato employees (more than 500 in Israel; more than 1,100 globally) are consistently

developing groundbreaking technologies for the Cato SASE Cloud Platform , which provides career opportunities to work across both security and networking domains. This dynamic work environment is fueling Cato's mission to build the next-generation IT security company.

In 2024, Cato has exemplified why it's a great place to work. The company has achieved the following:



Leadership in the market it created - SASE:

In July, Cato surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR) and 2,500 customers. Also in July, Cato was recognized as a Leader in the 2024 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Single-Vendor SASE.

Product innovations that expand the Cato SASE Cloud Platform beyond the traditional definition of SASE: In January, Cato expanded into extended detection and response with Cato XDR, the world's first SASE-based XDR, and endpoint protection with Cato EPP. In October, Cato expanded into digital experience monitoring with Cato DEM. New global headquarters to support a hyper-growth company: In June, Cato opened its new headquarters in Tel Aviv. The offices span 17,000 square meters, more than triple the size of Cato's previous headquarters. The company's growing footprint in Israel supports a rapidly scaling business. In February, Cato reported its revenue grew 59% in 2023 (more than twice the SASE market rate)

"The Dun's 100 recognition speaks to what makes Cato special," said Zehorit Molshanski, vice president of human resources at Cato Networks. "This achievement was made possible only by the finest minds in the IT security industry, working together to push boundaries and turn the impossible into reality. At Cato, it's the collective effort, innovation, and teamwork of our people that drive us forward to make a real impact in the industry."

In addition to the Dun's 100, Cato was also recently named

to the Forbes Cloud 100. According to Forbes, it is the definitive ranking of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures.

