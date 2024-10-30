EQS-News: SYNLAB AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Squeeze Out

Cinven to Acquire Elliott's Stake in SYNLAB AG, Squeeze-Out to Follow

30.10.2024 / 07:32 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Cinven to Acquire Elliott's Stake in SYNLAB AG, Squeeze-Out to Follow Elliott to remain indirect minority shareholder in SYNLAB The Management Board of SYNLAB AG (“SYNLAB”) has been informed that international private equity firm Cinven has reached an agreement with funds advised by Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited (“Elliott”). Under this agreement, Cinven will acquire Elliott's current direct minority stake of approximately 10% in SYNLAB. Elliott will become an indirect minority shareholder in SYNLAB, alongside existing shareholders Cinven, Labcorp (subject to regulatory approval), and Qatar Holding LLC. The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to close in early 2025. The acquiring entity of Elliott's shareholding will be Ephios Bidco GmbH (“Ephios Bidco”), an entity controlled by funds managed and/or advised by Cinven and the majority shareholder of SYNLAB AG. Ephios Bidco currently holds approximately 86% of the SYNLAB share capital. Upon closing of the transaction with Elliott, Ephios Bidco will hold at least 96.09% of the share capital and at least 97.15% of the voting rights of SYNLAB AG. In light of this development, Ephios Bidco today submitted a demand to the Management Board of SYNLAB to convene a general meeting of SYNLAB AG to resolve the transfer of the shares held by its remaining (minority) shareholders to Ephios Bidco as majority shareholder in return for appropriate cash compensation, in accordance with Sections 327a et seqq. AktG (squeeze-out under stock corporation law). Ephios Bidco will announce the amount of the appropriate cash compensation separately to the Management Board of SYNLAB once the required valuation work has been completed. The Management Board of SYNLAB will inform about the date of the Annual General Meeting at which a corresponding transfer resolution will be adopted in accordance with statutory legal requirements. The squeeze-out will only become effective following approval by the general meeting of SYNLAB and registration with the commercial register. Mathieu Floreani, CEO of SYNLAB Group, commented:“We see this development as a positive step for SYNLAB. Elliott's decision to remain an indirect shareholder demonstrates their continued belief in our Group's potential and future growth. We look forward to working closely with all our shareholders to drive SYNLAB's success.”

– end –

For more information: Media contact:

Steffi Susan Kim, FTI Consulting ...

+49 (0) 171 5565 996



Investor contact:

Etienne Ziller, SYNLAB ...

+49 (0) 151 6701 3130



About SYNLAB

SYNLAB Group is the leader in medical diagnostic services and specialty testing in Europe. The Group offers a full range of innovative and reliable medical diagnostics to patients, practising doctors, hospitals and clinics, governments and corporates.

Providing the leading level of service within the industry, SYNLAB is the partner of choice for routine and specialty diagnostics in human medicine. The Group continuously innovates medical diagnostic services for the benefit of patients and customers.

SYNLAB operates in more than 20 countries across four continents and holds leading positions in most markets. More than 27,000 employees, including over 2,000 medical experts, as well as a large number of other specialists such as biologists, chemists and laboratory technicians, contribute every day to the Group's worldwide success.

SYNLAB performed around 600 million laboratory tests and achieved revenues of €2.64 billion in 2023. More information can be found on

About Cinven Cinven is a leading international private equity firm focused on building world-class global and European companies. Its funds invest in six key sectors: Business Services, Consumer, Financial Services, Healthcare, Industrials and Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT). Cinven has offices in London, New York, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Guernsey and Luxembourg. Cinven takes a responsible approach towards its portfolio companies, their employees, suppliers, local communities, the environment and society. Cinven Capital Management (V) General Partner Limited, Cinven Capital Management (VI) General Partner Limited, Cinven Capital Management (VII) General Partner Limited and Cinven Capital Management (SFF) General Partner Limited are each authorised and regulated by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission, and Cinven Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. In this press release 'Cinven' means, depending on the context, any of or collectively, Cinven Holdings Guernsey Limited, Cinven Partnership LLP, and their respective Associates (as defined in the Companies Act 2006) and/or funds managed or advised by any of the foregoing. For additional information on Cinven please visit and .

About Elliott Elliott Investment Management L.P. (together with its affiliates, "Elliott") manages approximately

$69.7 billion

of assets as of

June 30, 2024. Founded in 1977, it is one of the oldest funds under continuous management. The Elliott Funds' investors include pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments, foundations, funds-of-funds, high net worth individuals and families, and employees of the firm.

Elliott Advisors (UK) Limited is an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P. More information can be found on .



30.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: SYNLAB AG Moosacher Straße 88 80809 Munich Germany Phone: +49 1701183753 E-mail: ... Internet: / ISIN: DE000A2TSL71 WKN: A2TSL7 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Hamburg EQS News ID: 2018615



End of News EQS News Service