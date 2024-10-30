Ceramics Market Size, Growth And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Introduction

Carbides, oxides, and nitrides are typically used to produce ceramics. The popular products include chinaware, whiteware, porcelain, and stoneware. Growing activity worldwide and home renovations are driving the because most of the items above are used in residential and non-residential structures. Ceramics have many uses, including femoral heads, hip and joint replacement, and and bone implants. In addition, technological improvements and in advanced ceramics research and development are driving market expansion. Technological advances, such as 3D printing, resulted from discovering new knowledge.

Market Dynamics Utilization of Ceramics in the Manufacturing of Tiles and Sanitaryware and High Expansion of End-User Industries Drives the Global Market

The steady rise in residential construction worldwide is anticipated to increase demand for ceramics as a raw material in manufacturing various goods, including tiles and sanitary ware. In addition, because ceramics are utilized in the production of bioimplants, it is anticipated that they will achieve a significant market share in the medical industry. Advanced ceramics are more resistant to corrosion than traditional materials (like aluminum and steel), reducing the upkeep cost for armor, vehicles, and aviation. The aerospace, energy and power, automotive, electronics, and military and defense industries, among others, can benefit from using these ceramics as a material. Due to high temperatures and various environments, thermal expansion is a common fault that leads to component failure in energy and power, aircraft, defense, and automotive components.

Increasing Prevalence Aerospace and Military Industries Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The need for lightweight engines and armors is expanding, and the lighter weight of composite materials is becoming increasingly significant in these applications. Many businesses are developing more fuel-efficient aircraft, primarily in the US and Europe. It is anticipated that new aircraft engines will be built using more sophisticated ceramics during the forecast period. Advanced ceramics are becoming increasingly important to the aerospace industry as a potential replacement for traditional alloys and metals. Aside from the aerospace business, makers of defense equipment are focused on producing lightweight and high fracture toughness armors for use by both military troops and vehicles.





Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific will dominate the global ceramics market during the forecast period. India, China, Thailand, and other South Asian nations with expanding economies are anticipated to drive the ceramics industry in the region. In addition, the region is experiencing substantial expansion and investment in the medical industry, which is anticipated to stimulate market growth further. China is expected to be one of the fastest-growing healthcare markets during the forecast period. As ceramics are utilized in medical components and equipment, the Chinese healthcare industry is anticipated to provide future growth possibilities for ceramics manufacturers.

Key Highlights



The global ceramics market was valued at USD 244.69 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 379.27 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.48% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on application, the market is divided into traditional and advanced. The traditional segment held the most significant sales share during the forecast period.

Based on application, the market is divided into sanitary ware, abrasives, bricks and pipes, tiles, and pottery. The sanitary ware sector represented the most outstanding revenue share during the forecast period.

Based on end-users, the market is divided into building and construction, industrial, and medical. The building and construction sector holds the most significant revenue during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific will dominate the global ceramics market during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

Kyocera CorpCorning IncMurata Manufacturing Co. LtdMorgan Advanced MaterialsCoorsTekCeramTec, Saint Gobain3MApplied Ceramics IncBlasch Precision Ceramics IncMaterion CorporationMcDanel Advanced Ceramic TechnologiesMomentive Performance Materials IncRauschert GmbH and Imerys Ceramics Recent Developments



May 2022- Kyocera Plans to Reduce Greenhouse Gas 46%, Increase Renewable Energy Use 20x by 2031.

April 2022-

KYOCERA Demos Future of Autonomous Driving at Japan's Automotive Engineering Expo.

January 2022- Corning Expands High-Index Glass Portfolio to Help Accelerate Mass Adoption of Augmented Reality Technology. May 2022- Imerys inaugurates its first synthetic minerals pilot plant.

Segmentation

By ProductTraditionalAdvancedBy ApplicationSanitary WareAbrasivesBricks and PipesTilesPotteryBy End-useBuilding and ConstructionIndustrialMedical