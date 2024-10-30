King Charles, Queen Camilla Are On A 'Secret' Visit To India Here's What They Have Been Doing: Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) King Charles III has been quietly visiting Bengaluru since October 27, accompanied by his wife, Camilla, according to The Indian Express. This is the king's first visit to the city as a monarch though he previously visited Bengaluru multiple times as Prince of Wales, earning a special connection with what is often called the Garden City of India.

The royal couple chose the renowned Soukya International Holistic Centre (SIHHC) in Whitefield for this visit, seeking wellness treatments and a retreat from their busy schedules. Their arrival was kept low-key, with no formal state reception at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport.

Beyond its scheduled operations, the airport supports general aviation, corporate flights and exclusive VIP travel. No official traffic restrictions existed for their journey to the health centre.

During their stay, King Charles and Queen Camilla have been engaging in morning yoga sessions and various wellness therapies designed for relaxation and rejuvenation, the publication reported while citing sources.

They also enjoy meditation sessions and partake in meals prepared on the premises. Long walks through the centre's peaceful surroundings have also been part of their routine, allowing them to unwind in nature.

Charles at SIHHC

This visit is significant for King Charles III, who has cherished connections to the SIHHC over the years. In fact, he celebrated his 71st birthday at this wellness centre with a private celebration, underscoring his attachment to the place,

Charles has reportedly visited the SIHHC nine times previously. On each visit, a dedicated team attends to his specific wellness needs.