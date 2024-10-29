(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Polished Concrete Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Polished Concrete Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.39 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.3%

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company 's Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports-limited time only!

The polished concrete market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $2.49 billion in 2023 to $2.65 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. This historical growth can be linked to innovative applications, cost-effectiveness, the influence of refurbishment and renovation, industrial development, and the adoption of polished concrete in commercial and industrial settings.

What Is the Anticipated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Polished Concrete Market?

The polished concrete market is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $3.39 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors driving this growth during the forecast period include a resurgence in renovation projects, market expansion in emerging economies, heightened health and hygiene concerns, innovations in design and customization, and ongoing urbanization and infrastructure development.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Polished Concrete Market With A Detailed Sample sample_request?id=6003&type=smp

What Is The Primary Growth Driver Of The Polished Concrete Market?

The increasing construction of residential buildings is expected to drive the growth of the polished concrete market in the future. Residential buildings are structures specifically designed for habitation, ranging from single-family homes to apartments and townhouses. Polished concrete serves as a contemporary and customizable flooring option in these residences, offering a blend of aesthetic appeal and durability while fulfilling the demand for modern, low-maintenance interior design solutions.

Pre-book the report for a swift delivery:

report/polished-concrete-global-market-report

Which Market Leaders Are Behind the Growth of the Polished Concrete Market?

Key players in the polished concrete market are intensifying their efforts to introduce innovative platforms, such as pad systems, to enhance their competitive advantage. A floor pad system consists of a combination of floor pads and a machine designed for cleaning, polishing, or maintaining various types of floors.

What Key Trends Are Impacting The Size Of The Polished Concrete Market?

BASF SE, Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., CHARLOTTES CONCRETE, SIKA AG, Ultratech Cement Limited, Boral Limited, Jon-Don LLC, Cemstone, The Euclid Chemical Company, Bgsb Concrete Solutions (p) Ltd, Solomon Colors Inc., Terrco Inc., Lavina, Concrete Polishing Solutions, DIAMATIC INDUSTRIES, Runyon Surface Prep, National Concrete Polishing & Grinding Inc., Vexcon Chemicals Inc., Bomanite Corporation, Klindex,

How Is The Global Polished Concrete Market Segmented?

1) By Product Type: Densifiers & Hardeners, Sealers & Crack Fillers, Conditioners

2) By Method: Dry, Wet

3) By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

4) By End-Use Industry: Residential, Non-Residential

Regional Insights: North America Paving the Way in the Polished Concrete Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Afric

What Is The Definition Of The Polished Concrete Market?

Polished concrete is a flooring material that undergoes a multi-step process involving mechanical grinding and honing of the concrete, followed by polishing with bonded abrasives. This technique transforms dull-looking concrete floors into bright, shiny, and visually appealing surfaces, while also leveling the floor by removing stains and any rough patches.

The Polished Concrete Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company includes the following key information:

. Market size data for both historical and future periods

. Analysis of both macro and microeconomic factors that have impacted the market over the past five years

. Regional market analysis covering Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, the USA, South America, and the Middle East and Africa

. Country-specific market analysis for Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Overview of the Global Polished Concrete Market Report: Trends, Opportunities, Strategies, and More

The Polished Concrete Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into polished concrete market size , polished concrete market drivers and trends, polished concrete competitors' revenues, and polished concrete market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Glass Fiber Reinforced Concrete Global Market Report 2024

report/glass-fiber-reinforced-concrete-global-market-report

Rapid Strength Concrete Global Market Report 2024

report/rapid-strength-concrete-global-market-report

Concrete Sealer Global Market Report 2024

report/concrete-sealer-global-market-report

What Services Does The Business Research Company Offer?

The Business Research Company has published more than 15,000 reports spanning 27 industries and over 60 regions. Our research is supported by 1.5 million datasets, thorough secondary research, and unique insights gained from interviews with industry experts. We offer ongoing and customized research services, featuring a variety of specialized packages designed to meet your specific needs, such as Market Entry Research, Competitor Tracking, Supplier & Distributor Packages, and many others.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, serves as a leading market intelligence platform that provides comprehensive and updated forecasts to facilitate informed decision-making.



Oliver Guirdham

The Business Research Company

+44 20 7193 0708

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.