GAM, UNDP Launch Kingdom's First Urban Farming Hub

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Jordan launched on Tuesday the Kingdom's first Urban Farming Training Centre at Al Tafawuq Park in Amman.

The centre aims to boost food security in light of increasing climate change effects and disruptions to food chains, in addition to serving as a hub for practical training on advanced urban farming techniques, according to an UNDP statement.

Its establishment follows the successful completion of UNDP's Sustainable Urban Farming project, a strategic intervention funded by the Government of Japan which culminated in the production of fruit tree seedlings stretching over a 3,000 square metre land at the Qadisiyah nurseries, as well as recovering over 3,600 endangered trees using the Miyawaki planting method, the statement said.

The project also delivered advanced training to over 15 women on urban farming techniques and helped develop a 6,000-square-metre community garden in Al Muqabalin area.

The launch ceremony was held under the patronage of Amman's Mayor Yousef Shawarbeh and was attended by Japanese Ambassador to Jordan Okuyama Jiro, and UNDP Jordan Resident Representative Randa Aboul Hosn.

Shawarbeh highlighted the instrumental role of the Sustainable Urban Farming Project in enhancing Amman's resilience and adaptation to climate change, reaffirming GAM's commitment to expanding green spaces and promoting urban farming, while taking key measures to preserve the city's natural heritage.

Jiro said: “We are pleased to witness how the outcomes of this project actively contribute to Amman's economic development and enhance its resilience against climate change shocks. We also envision a future with more green spaces, which will play a crucial role in bolstering food security and advancing environmental sustainability.”

Aboul Hosn thanked the Japanese government for funding and supporting the Sustainable Urban Farming project, highlighting UNDP's commitment to building on and expanding its partnership with GAM to introduce integrated solutions that help Jordan adapt to climate change and increase its resilience.

Aboul Hosn also commended the establishment of the new Urban Farming Training Centre, noting that it underscores UNDP's efforts in bolstering inclusive sustainable development and accelerating leadership of women and youth in key development areas.