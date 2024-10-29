Miningnewsbreaks Trillion Energy International Inc. (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) Focused On Increasing Production Capacity To Meet Rising Demand

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Trillion energy (CSE: TCF) (OTCQB: TRLEF) , a Canadian oil and gas exploration and production company, is playing a pivotal role in meeting the rising demand for Natural gas in Europe and Türkiye.“Trillion Energy International has emerged as a significant player in the natural gas sector. The company has been actively involved in natural gas production in Türkiye, where it operates the South Akçakoca Sub-Basin ('SASB') gas project. This project is strategically important for Türkiye's energy goals because it aims to increase domestic natural gas production and reduce reliance on imported energy,” a recent article reads.
“A recent update on Trillion Energy International's production highlights the progress the company is making... Specifically, the company noted that the Akcakoca-3 well at the SASB Gas Field was perforated in July 2024 and has now been put into production, producing at 4.66 million cubic feet per day... The report emphasizes Trillion Energy's commitment to further expanding its operations. The company is focused on increasing its production capacity to meet the region's rising demand for natural gas. By investing in new technology and exploring additional reserves, Trillion Energy is well positioned to contribute significantly to the natural gas supply in Europe and Türkiye.”
About Trillion Energy International Inc.
Trillion Energy is focused on oil and natural gas production for Europe and Türkiye with natural gas assets in Türkiye. The company holds a 49% interest in the SASB natural gas field, a Black Sea natural gas development and 19.6% (except three wells with 9.8%) interest in the Cendere oil field. The company also is pursuing oil exploration in S.E. Turkiye and beyond. More information may be found on and the company's website .
