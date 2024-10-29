OHCHR Condemns Recent Deadly Attacks In Beit Lahiya (Gaza)

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on Tuesday condemned the deadly attack by Israeli forces on a five-story residential building sheltering children, women and old people in Beit Lahiya, North Gaza.

In a statement issued in Geneva, the OHCHR spokesperson Jeremy Laurence reported that the strike has left 93 people dead or missing including at least 25 children making it one of the deadliest single in Gaza in nearly three months.

He called for prompt transparent and detailed investigation into the circumstances of this strike and responsibilities for it stating that civilians are protected under international humanitarian law.

He also noted that rescue workers have been attacked while trying to reach the injured in Northen Gaza and hospitals have also been hit. (END)

