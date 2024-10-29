OHCHR Condemns Recent Deadly Attacks In Beit Lahiya (Gaza)
Date
10/29/2024 7:13:18 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GENEVA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR) on Tuesday condemned the deadly attack by Israeli forces on a five-story residential building sheltering children, women and old people in Beit Lahiya, North Gaza.
In a statement issued in Geneva, the OHCHR spokesperson Jeremy Laurence reported that the strike has left 93 people dead or missing including at least 25 children making it one of the deadliest single attacks in Gaza in nearly three months.
He called for prompt transparent and detailed investigation into the circumstances of this strike and responsibilities for it stating that civilians are protected under international humanitarian law.
He also noted that rescue workers have been attacked while trying to reach the injured in Northen Gaza and hospitals have also been hit. (END)
imk
MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108831207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.