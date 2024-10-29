'Lead With Justice': Ruhullah Writes To CM Omar

“Congratulations on assuming the office of Chief Minister. This is a significant opportunity to lead with vision and integrity, and I wish you success in fulfilling the responsibilities that come with this esteemed position,” the letter reads.

“As you embark on this journey, it is crucial to respect the people's mandate and to align your government's actions with the aspirations of the citizens. In this regard, while I am sure that you will address the political issue through the legislature/assembly. I would like to suggest some priorities which may come through the decisions of your government that could greatly impact the welfare of the society.”Ruhullah outlined a series of priorities he believes the CM should consider to enhance public welfare, including the release of detainees, reform of reservation policies, prompt filling of government vacancies, adjustments to electricity tariffs, and a fairer verification process for citizens.

He emphasized the plight of prisoners held without trial, calling for swift action that reflects the principles of due process.“

This urgent matter is the plight of prisoners who are held without trial. Your government should prioritize efforts to facilitate their release, ensuring justice and upholding the rule of law. This action would resonate deeply with those who value fairness and due process,” the letter reads.



He called for a balanced approach to reservation policies, suggesting that revisiting recent changes would foster both social equity and uphold merit.“It is essential to revisit the recent reservation policies. A balanced approach that supports deserving sections of society while maintaining open merit is necessary to foster an inclusive environment. Rationalizing these policies can promote social equity without compromising the standards of excellence,” Ruhullah said in the letter.

Addressing unemployment, Ruhullah urged the CM to prioritize filling government job vacancies. According to him, doing so would not only reduce unemployment but also stimulate economic growth in the region.“The swift filling of government vacancies should be a priority, as it will provide thousands of deserving candidates with employment opportunities, thereby bolstering the local economy and reducing unemployment.”

With winter fast approaching, Ruhullah also raised concerns about high electricity tariffs, urging the administration to alleviate this burden for the public while ensuring a steady supply of power.

In closing, he called for a review of the stringent verification procedures that citizens face, noting that many are unfairly penalized.

“The existing verification process/procedure are overly harsh and often penalize individuals for actions they did not commit,” he said.



This procedure, he argued, should be reconsidered to ensure they are fair and just for all applicants.“I hope you consider these suggestions as you work to meet the expectations of the people. Your leadership has the potential to pave the way for a progressive and just administration.”

