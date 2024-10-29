AI-Driven Transformation, Arts And Crafts Tools Market To Grow By USD 1.68 Billion (2024-2028) With Rising Demand Among School Children

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Report with the AI impact on trends- The global

arts and crafts tools market

size is estimated to grow by USD 1.68 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of

7.4%

during the forecast period.

High demand for arts and crafts tools among school children

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

advancements in crafting tools. However,

financial constraints involved in purchasing arts and crafts tools for students

poses a challenge. Key market players include 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Colart International Ltd, Copic, Crayola, DA Vinci Paint Co., Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A., Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, General Pencil Co. Inc, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Pentel of America Ltd., Sakura Color Products Corp., Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG, tomatotomatocreative, and XTool. Continue Reading







Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), Material (Wood, Metal, Plastic, and Composite materials), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled 3M Co., ACCO Brands Corp., Colart International Ltd, Copic, Crayola, DA Vinci Paint Co., Fabbrica Italiana Lapis ed Affini S.p.A., Faber Castell Aktiengesellschaft, General Pencil Co. Inc, Hindustan Pencils Pvt. Ltd., ITC Ltd., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Maped, Newell Brands Inc., Pentel of America Ltd., Sakura Color Products Corp., Schwanhausser Industrie Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Staedtler Mars GmbH and Co. KG, tomatotomatocreative, and XTool

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The arts and crafts tools market has experienced notable growth due to the increasing number of individuals engaging in crafting as a pastime. In 2023, approximately 26% of Americans participated in arts and crafts activities. This significant demand for arts and crafts tools presents an opportunity for innovation. One challenge faced by crafters is limited workspace. To address this issue, companies like xTool are developing multifunctional and compact crafting tools. XTool, a leading player in the laser engraving and craft machine sector, holds over 240 patents and continues to advance crafting technology. Their latest innovation, the xTool M1 Ultra, combines the functions of a laser machine, die-cutting machine, inkjet printer, and automated drawing tool into a single, compact unit. This device caters to the varied requirements of home crafters and DIY enthusiasts, handling over 1,000 different materials and offering capabilities such as printing, cutting, embossing, engraving, and transferring. By integrating multiple functions into one machine, xTool minimizes the need for multiple devices, optimizing workspace and reducing clutter. This trend towards multifunctional and space-efficient tools will contribute to the expansion of the global arts and crafts tools market.



The Arts and Crafts Tools market is thriving due to the growing DIY culture and demand for handcrafted goods. Eco-friendly products and sustainable materials are trending, as consumers seek to reduce their carbon footprint. The therapeutic activity of crafting continues to attract those with disposable income, leading to increased sales of tools and supplies. Crafting workshops offer accessibility and knowledge to those with accessibility issues or knowledge barriers. Cultural diversity is celebrated through handmade gifts and unique designs. Technology integration, such as digital art and mobile phone functionalities, expands the market. Brick-and-mortar retailers and online platforms sell a wide range of tools, from drawing and painting to cutting and paper crafts. Decorative items, art exhibitions, and DIY projects drive demand for art supplies. Intellectual property concerns arise for traditional and recycled materials, while mixed media and children's, adult, and senior crafts cater to diverse audiences. Art therapy and e-commerce platforms provide access to art activities and artwork demand. Craft video content and social media platforms showcase creative activities, while mass-produced alternatives face competition. Art supplies for household use, educational institutes, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online stores cater to various markets.



The cost of arts and crafts tools poses a significant financial challenge for college students, particularly those from low-income backgrounds. Art students face higher expenses for specialized supplies and materials compared to their peers in other disciplines, such as business or political science. These costs can vary greatly depending on the institution and program requirements, with art students needing to purchase items like paints, brushes, canvases, sketchbooks, and other crafting tools. This inconsistency in additional educational expenses can be especially burdensome for art students at institutions like the University of Georgia, where the cost of supplies can significantly exceed those in other fields. This financial strain can hinder the growth of the global arts and crafts tools market during the forecast period. The Arts and Crafts Tools Market faces several challenges in today's dynamic business environment. Recycled materials and mixed media are becoming popular trends, requiring suppliers to adapt and offer a wide range of eco-friendly products. Children's, adult, and senior crafts each present distinct opportunities and demands. Brick-and-mortar retailers compete with online platforms, reaching customers through various channels. Drawing and painting tools, cutting tools, paper crafts, decorative items, and art supplies are essential categories. Art exhibitions and DIY projects drive artwork demand, while social media platforms and e-commerce sites facilitate online purchasing. Digital art, householder demand, educational institutes, and art therapy are growing sectors. Hypermarkets, supermarkets, and online stores expand accessibility. Unique designs, customized packaging, and creative activities are key differentiators. Art therapy, craft video content, and mobile phone functionalities cater to diverse needs. E-commerce platforms and DIY culture fuel the market, with traditional art activities and raw materials maintaining their relevance. The market requires agility and innovation to meet the evolving needs of customers.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

This arts and crafts tools market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Offline 1.2 Online



2.1 Wood

2.2 Metal

2.3 Plastic 2.4 Composite materials



3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1

Offline-

The offline distribution segment holds a substantial position in the global arts and crafts tools market. Brick-and-mortar stores, including specialty craft shops, hobby stores, and large retail chains, cater to a diverse customer base, ranging from hobbyists to professional artists. These stores offer a tangible shopping experience, allowing customers to physically interact with tools and materials, which significantly influences their purchasing decisions. The growing DIY culture, particularly in regions with a strong craft heritage, fuels the demand for offline channels. Older demographics, who may be less inclined towards online shopping, also favor offline stores. Impulse buying, seasonal promotions, workshops, and in-store events further boost sales in these channels. These factors contribute to the continued growth of the offline distribution segment in the global arts and crafts tools market.

The Arts and Crafts Tools market is thriving in today's DIY culture, with an increasing demand for handcrafted goods and eco-friendly products made from sustainable materials. This therapeutic activity appeals to individuals with disposable income, seeking unique creations for personal use or as handmade gifts. Crafting workshops and cultural diversity add to the allure, offering opportunities to learn new skills and explore various art forms. Technology integration allows for digital art and customized packaging, while mass-produced alternatives and accessibility issues continue to be addressed. Drawing tools, painting tools, cutting tools, paper crafts, decorative items, and art supplies are essential for creating art, with art exhibitions showcasing the demand for these creations. Social media platforms provide a space for artists to showcase their work and connect with customers, driving online purchasing and sales for both brick-and-mortar stores and manufacturing plants.

The Arts and Crafts Tools market is thriving in today's world, fueled by the growing DIY culture and the demand for handcrafted goods. With an increasing focus on eco-friendly products and sustainable materials, artisans are turning to natural and recycled materials for their creations. The therapeutic activity of crafting is also gaining popularity among people with disposable income, leading to a growth in demand for crafting workshops and classes. Cultural diversity is another driving factor, with unique designs and traditional materials from around the world being showcased in art exhibitions and online platforms. Technology integration is transforming the industry, with digital art, craft video content, and mobile phone functionalities offering new ways to create and share art. Despite these opportunities, accessibility issues and knowledge barriers can be a challenge for some, with intellectual property concerns and mass-produced alternatives also impacting the market. Brick-and-mortar retailers and online platforms are competing to offer the widest range of art supplies, from drawing tools and painting supplies to cutting tools and paper crafts. Decorative items, art exhibitions, and DIY projects are also popular, with art therapy and educational institutes also contributing to the market's growth. The market for arts and crafts tools is diverse, catering to children's crafts, adult crafts, and senior crafts. Household items, e-commerce platforms, and art therapy are also significant contributors. With the rise of online purchasing, customized packaging and unique designs have become essential to stand out from the competition. Social media and art activities continue to be popular, with demand for artwork and art supplies remaining strong. Overall, the Arts and Crafts Tools market is a vibrant and dynamic industry that continues to evolve with the changing needs and preferences of consumers.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Distribution Channel



Offline

Online

Material



Wood



Metal



Plastic

Composite Materials

Geography



North America



Europe



APAC



South America Middle East And Africa



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

