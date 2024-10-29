Elutia To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On Thursday, November 14, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SILVER SPRING, Md., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the“Company”), a leader in drug-eluting biomatrix products, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2024 results after close on Thursday, November 14, 2024. Members of the Company's management team will host a call and webcast starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information.

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029

International Investors: 201-689-8029

Conference ID: 13749386

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the“Investors” section of the Elutia website at .

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia's mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit .

Investors:

Matt Steinberg

FINN Partners

...