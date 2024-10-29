AI Certstm Partners With Athens International College To Offer Industry-Leading AI And Blockchain Certifications

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

AI CERTsTM Partners with Athens International College

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AI CERTsTM is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Athens International College (AIC), a prominent higher education institution in Greece. This collaboration aims to provide students and professionals with globally recognised AI certifications and blockchain certifications designed to equip them with essential skills and knowledge for today's fast-evolving tech landscape.This partnership combines AI CERTsTM' industry-validated certifications with AIC's proven expertise in digital transformation. Together, we will deliver practical, high-quality certifications that not only meet international standards but also address the current needs of the global workforce.AI CERTsTM and AIC are committed to providing top-tier certifications that adhere to ISO 17024:2012 standards, ensuring global credibility. These certifications, validated by technology leaders such as Microsoft and Google, are recognized as benchmarks of excellence. By pursuing these qualifications, professionals will gain a competitive advantage in the tech-driven job market.In a world where technology continues to reshape industries, hands-on experience is crucial. AI CERTsTM' certifications focus on real-world applications, emphasizing live projects to bridge the gap between theory and practice. This approach ensures that learners develop the skills required to apply AI and blockchain technology to real-world challenges.The collaboration between AI CERTsTM and AIC represents a powerful combination of educational excellence and technological expertise. AI CERTsTM brings its advanced knowledge in AI and blockchain, while AIC contributes its strong foundation in education and extensive industry connections. This partnership will deliver certifications that empower professionals to navigate the complexities of the digital age and lead innovations in their fields.Professionals earning AI and blockchain certifications from AI CERTsTM and AIC will gain a competitive edge in their careers, stay up to date with the latest technological advancements, and expand their professional networks. The certifications are designed to equip individuals with practical knowledge, positioning them as leaders in the rapidly transforming digital economy.Russell Sarder, CEO of AI CERTsTM, said:“AI CERTsTM is proud to partner with Athens International College. Through this collaboration, we aim to offer professionals certifications that are industry-relevant and highly practical, helping them succeed in the evolving tech landscape. Our shared goal is to deliver certifications that meet global standards while providing the hands-on experience necessary to thrive in today's competitive environment.”Constantinos Kesentes, Managing Director of Athens International College, shared:“At Athens International College (AIC), we are dedicated to fostering the next generation of leaders in a diverse, inclusive, and innovative environment. Our partnership with AI CERTs reflects our commitment to providing students with qualifications that not only enhance their skills but also position them for success in the era of digital transformation. Together, we will help learners meet the demands of emerging technologies and prepare them for future leadership roles.”About Athens International College (AIC)Athens International College is a leading higher education institution in Greece, offering internationally recognized programs that focus on professional skills, employability, and entrepreneurship. AIC provides undergraduate, postgraduate, and executive education programs that empower students to succeed in the global workforce. Committed to excellence, AIC strives to transform its students into leaders who can make a lasting impact in their respective industries.About AI CERTsTMAI CERTsTM provides technical and business professionals with a comprehensive range of AI and blockchain certifications, developed in alignment with ISO 17024:2012 standards. AI CERTsTM certifications are validated by leading tech companies, including Microsoft and Google, ensuring they meet the demands of today's digital economy. With an expanding portfolio of over 33 additional certifications in development, AI CERTsTM offers professionals the practical knowledge needed to stay ahead in the ever-evolving world of technology.For more information on how to enroll in AI and blockchain certifications through AI CERTsTM and Athens International College, please visit AI CERTs Website or Athens International College Website .

