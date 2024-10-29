Ellis Martin Report: Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) Announces Biggest Copper Equivalent Intersection Yet
Power Nickel Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) (FRA:IVV) is pleased to announce the third set of assay results obtained for two more holes of the summer 2024 drilling campaign at its polymetallic Lion Zone discovery.
"Today we announced the biggest intersection we have to date with 39.6 metres of 4.19% CuEq. This is incredibly rich in metal contained. We are expecting to deliver more of these types of holes as we finish off the last of our summer drill program. The Lion Zone is showing impressive grades and overall thickness and doing this consistently."
"We are building significant tonnage for our resource model. Shortly we will start delivering the results of the fall program where we are more than one week into our 30,000 metre fully funded fall and winter program. Its an exciting time to be a Power Nickel shareholder as together we are discovering just how big the Lion Zone can be and how important a discovery Nisk could become." commented Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Nickel.
Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO
647-448-8044
Power Nickel Inc.
The Canadian Venture Building
82 Richmond St East, Suite 202
Toronto, ON M5C 1P1
