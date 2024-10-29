عربي


NSSA's Moorman Center For Space Studies Releases New Presidential Transition Issue Papers


10/29/2024 2:31:02 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The
Moorman Center for Space Studies, the independent think-tank within the National Security Space Association, provides non-partisan, scholarly analysis and support to America's leaders in government and industry. Today we are pleased to provide the second tranche of our
"Presidential Transition Issue Paper Series" with two papers written by noted space experts: "Forging a 21st Century Vision for American Dominance in Space" and " Addressing Budget Shortfalls: Ensuring U.S. Space Dominance in an Increasingly Contested International Security Environment" . These two papers and the broader Series are intended to inform the Presidential candidates of critical national security space issues and help the American people assess the candidates' positions on matters of vital importance.

Continue Reading

NSSA
Moorman Center for Space Studies (PRNewsfoto/National Security Space Association)

Additional Transition papers will be issued in the coming weeks. For more information, please contact Moorman Center
for
Space Studies
Chair Chris Williams ( [email protected] ) or Matt McNitt ( [email protected] ).

The paper can be viewed using this link

SOURCE National Security Space Association

PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

