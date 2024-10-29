NSSA's Moorman Center For Space Studies Releases New Presidential Transition Issue Papers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Moorman Center for Space Studies, the independent think-tank within the National Security Space Association, provides non-partisan, scholarly analysis and support to America's leaders in and industry. Today we are pleased to provide the second tranche of our

"Presidential Transition Issue Paper Series" with two papers written by noted space experts: "Forging a 21st Century Vision for American Dominance in Space" and " Addressing Budget Shortfalls: Ensuring U.S. Space Dominance in an Increasingly Contested International Security Environment" . These two papers and the broader Series are intended to inform the Presidential candidates of critical national security space issues and help the American people assess the candidates' positions on matters of vital importance.

Moorman Center for Space Studies (PRNewsfoto/National Security Space Association)

Additional Transition papers will be issued in the coming weeks. For more information, please contact Moorman Center

for

Space Studies

Chair Chris Williams ( [email protected] ) or Matt McNitt ( [email protected] ).

SOURCE National Security Space Association

