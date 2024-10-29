(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Rio de Janeiro – Oil giant Petrobras reported a production of 2.689 million barrels of oil equivalent per day. This figure represents a decrease from the previous quarter, which was 2.699 million barrels, and from the third quarter of 2023, which stood at 2.880 million barrels.





The share of pre-salt oil in the total oil processed at refineries reached a record 73 percent for the quarter, marking an increase of 4 percentage points compared to the second quarter of 2024. The highest monthly figure for the quarter was achieved in August, when the pre-salt oil processed reached 76 percent.

Petrobras' oil products output

Production and sales of derivatives in the domestic market rose by 4.2 percent compared to the previous quarter, driven by a seasonal increase in demand. In September 2024, Petrobras achieved its best monthly result of the year for the overall utilization factor of its refining capacity, reaching 97 percent.

Total production of derivatives reached 1,818,000 barrels per day, with a focus on high-value-added products-diesel, gasoline, and aviation kerosene-accounting for 68 percent of the overall output. This result was achieved despite maintenance shutdowns at four refineries during the quarter.

Edher de Souza/Agência Petrobras

The post Brazil's Petrobras: 2.7M barrels per day appeared first on ANBA News Agency .