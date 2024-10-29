EQS-News: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Press invitation for 6 November 2024: ParTec AG hosts press on the background and effects of the patent infringement lawsuits against NVIDIA and Microsoft

29.10.2024 / 14:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press invitation for 6 November 2024: ParTec AG hosts press conference on the background and effects of the patent infringement lawsuits against NVIDIA and Microsoft Date: 6 November 2024 Time: 6 to 7.30 pm CET Location: virtual via MS Teams meeting The German ParTec AG and its licencee BF exaQC AG have filed a patent infringement lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation at the Unified Patent Court in Munich. The lawsuit concerns the infringement of ParTec patents that are central to the functionality of computer microprocessors and their applications in the fields of high-performance computing and artificial intelligence. In this context, ParTec and BF exaQC AG are inviting members of the press to an exclusive press conference on 6 November 2024, at which the economic background to this lawsuit and its effects, including on chip deliveries, will be explained. ParTec had already filed a patent infringement suit against Microsoft Corporation in the USA in June 2024. The core of this legal dispute is the infringement of ParTec patents in connection with the company's dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA). The CEO of ParTec AG, Bernhard Frohwitter, will also provide explanations and answer questions during the press conference.

Agenda items:

Brief overview of the development of AI supercomputers in Europe and in particular the role of ParTec and NVIDIA Market and technology impact: Discussion of the potential impact on European and global technology markets, particularly in the AI and GPU sectors. Presentation of the lawsuit details: overview of the patents involved and the importance of the technologies for modern supercomputing and AI applications as well as background of the patent infringement lawsuit in Texas, USA, which ParTec AG filed against Microsoft a few months ago. Legal claims: Explaining the requested preliminary injunction and other remedies, including an injunction against NVIDIA's distribution of certain GPU products in patent-protected countries in Europe. Speaker: Bernhard Frohwitter - Chief Executive Officer, ParTec AG This press conference is an opportunity for journalists to engage directly with ParTec's CEO, ask questions and gain insight into the scope and significance of this patent lawsuit. Accreditation: We look forward to your participation. Please confirm your participation by 1 November 2024 by sending an email to ... . You will then receive an invitation link for the press conference. About ParTec AG ParTec AG specializes in the development and manufacture of AI supercomputers based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software ParaStation Modulo and QBridge. The company's range of services also includes consulting and support in all areas of the development, construction and operation of these modern systems. The concept of the dynamic Modular System Architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than ten years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-performance computing systems together with Jülich Research Center. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite from ParTec have proven especially successful for the complex requirements of massive computing power in artificial intelligence. ParTec AG Contact: ... phone: +49 151 70 62 70 11

Investor Relations Manager edicto GmbH Dr. Sönke Knop / Doron Kaufmann ... phone: +49 69 905 505 51





29.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ParTec AG Possartstr. 20 81679 Munich Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 WKN: A3E5A3 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2018353



End of News EQS News Service