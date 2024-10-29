Laghman Floods Hit Families Seek Shelters

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

MEHTARLAM (Pajhwok): Some people affected by natural disasters in eastern Laghman province have asked the and aid-providing agencies for support in the of shelters on the eve of winter season.

Rahimullah, a resident of Bdiulabad Abakhel area in Mehtarlam, the capital of eastern Laghman province, has asked the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) government to build a house for him. His house was destroyed by flash floods five months ago.

He said:“I am poor and needy, now I am living in poverty in a rented house, I want the government and all charitable organizations to build a proper shelter for me before winter arrives.”

Safiullah, another resident, said:“I suffered 500,000 afs lost, two rooms and one wall of my yard have been completely destroyed due to the past floods. I request the government to help me.”

Lajward, a resident of Dawlatshah district's Atok area, said she is a widow recently flash floods destroyed her house and currently she lived in a rented house.

She said:“I am a widow and now live in a rented house, besides other support from the government I want the government to construct a room for me.”

Sher Zaman, a resident of Chanchar Bridge in Alingar, said:“It rained continuously for eight days. It was 11:00 pm when suddenly the roof of our room collapsed. My children and I fell under it. One of my sons died in it. God saved us. Now I have no house or room. We need help.”

He said the weather has turned cold and he is living in a tent with his small children.

Officials of the Natural Disaster Management Authority acknowledged that hundreds of families had been affected due to flash floods in the country.

Qari Khir Mohammad Ghazi, head of the Natural Disaster Management Authority, said 650 houses had been destroyed due to flash floods in Mehtarlam, the provincial capital, and five districts. The residents of destroyed houses faced huge problems, he said.

Qari Ghazi said the list of these families has been shared with the ministry and charitable organizations and it is hoped shortly, work will be started to provide them with houses and shelter.

