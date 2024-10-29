Aver VC520 Pro3 Certified For Microsoft Teams

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VC520 Pro 3 Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms

AVer Europe announces that the VC520 Pro3 professional camera and speakerphone has been Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms.

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AVer Information Europe B.V., an award-winning provider of AI Audio-Video Solutions, announces that the VC520 Pro3 professional camera and speakerphone has been Certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms. The certification emphasizes the VC520 Pro3's performance, reliability, and seamless integration with Teams, making it an ideal choice for modern meeting environments.

The AVer VC520 Pro3 is engineered for superior clarity and user-friendly operation, featuring a 12X optical lens with a total of 36X total zoom, including a remarkable 24X lossless zoom. This allows users to experience exceptional image quality during remote communication, capturing even the most intricate details. Whether focusing on presenters, attendees, or physical objects, the VC520 Pro3's 80.5-degree diagonal field of view and flexible pan and tilt controls offers great versatility. What distinguishes the VC520 Pro3 is the connectivity through a single USB cable for both the camera and speakerphone, making the installation process simple to connect it with a Microsoft Teams Room. The VC520 Pro3 accommodates up to two expansion speakerphones, or a microphone set to provide equitable audio throughout medium-size conference rooms.

"Achieving Microsoft Teams Rooms Certification for the VC520 Pro3 reinforces our commitment to providing versatile, high-performance solutions for today's modern workspaces. With its powerful AI-driven capabilities and effortless setup, the VC520 Pro3 simplifies video conferencing without compromising on quality, delivering a first-class experience for both in-room and remote participants." - Jose Rincon, Head of Product Management at AVer Europe .

“The VC520 Pro3's advanced AI features capture high-quality closeup images of meeting participants and help to ensure an excellent video conferencing experience,” said Albert Kooiman, Senior Director, Microsoft Teams Partner Engineering and Certification at Microsoft.“Yet equally important is that the VC520 Pro3 is easy to deploy using a single USB-C cable for both audio and video to the Microsoft Teams Room.”

The VC520 Pro3 boasts many intelligent features, such as AVer SmartFrame, Preset Framing, Smart Composition. With SmartFrame, the VC520 Pro3 automatically focuses on participants, working effortlessly from an impressive distance up to 22-feet away. Additionally, Preset Framing efficiently follows presenters through preset areas to deliver outstanding clarity to remote participants. The VC520 Pro3 integrates Smart Composition, an embedded AI function that quickly captures meeting participants' images to crop out excess conference room space to focus on the participants. Finally, the VC520 Pro3 includes stunning image quality with Sony WDR, a super-low-light eight-megapixel sensor, to offer crisp professional images and video in WDR. As a result, the VC520 Pro3 refines highlights, shadows, and white balance outstandingly, even in dimly lit environments.

Rene Buhay, SVP Sales & Marketing added: "We are thrilled that the VC520 Pro3 is now certified for Microsoft Teams Rooms, bringing the best of AVer's technology to more collaborative environments.”

