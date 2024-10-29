Georgia Leadership Coach of the Year, Shontorial, Launches Walking in Purpose Coaching's New Website

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Walking in Purpose Coaching, an emerging leader in executive leadership coaching, has launched a new website to extend premier services to professionals across Georgia and nationwide. Under the guidance of Shontorial, recently nominated as Georgia Leadership Coach of the Year , the coaching firm is renowned for empowering high-performing leaders to reach their potential. The website now offers seamless access to Shontorial's insights, from executive leadership coaching in Georgia to customized development programs across the U.S., showcasing her commitment to personal and organizational growth.Shontorial, a Certified Purpose & Executive Leadership Coach, brings over nine years of dedicated experience to leadership coaching for professionals in Georgia . Her background includes a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and a Master's in Executive Leadership, giving her a well-rounded understanding of people and their motivations. Shontorial's coaching approach combines strategic planning with an emphasis on personal growth and high-performance, supporting leaders as they align their personal strengths with their professional goals. Her expertise in regulatory policies and compliance allows her to guide organizations through complex regulatory landscapes while implementing policies that enhance performance and ensure compliance.Through Walking in Purpose Coaching, Shontorial works directly with executives, managers, and teams, providing leadership coaching for professionals in Georgia that focuses on more than just technical skills. Her sessions delve into self-efficacy, resilience, and vision clarity, key qualities for today's leaders. She has partnered with a diverse range of clients-from small business owners to corporate executives-tailoring each coaching program to meet the unique needs of the individual or organization. Shontorial's approach has gained her a reputation as an innovative and supportive coach, equipping leaders with strategies to both adapt to and drive organizational change.The new website reflects Walking in Purpose Coaching's dedication to expanding its reach and accessibility. This platform provides resources for businesses and individuals exploring services that span goal-setting workshops, personal and professional development, and vision mapping. For those outside Georgia, Shontorial offers online coaching options, ensuring that leaders across the U.S. can access her unique insights and strategies. Her status as Georgia Leadership Coach of the Year further solidifies her influence in the coaching industry and highlights her commitment to developing high-impact, purpose-driven professionals.In addition to her work with corporate clients, Shontorial has a long history of supporting individuals through life transitions. Her skills extend to vision casting, confidence building, and transformation coaching, helping clients navigate significant changes and achieve personal clarity. From training sessions and workshops to keynote speaking engagements, her services cater to a broad audience, emphasizing the importance of purpose in every aspect of life and work.Walking in Purpose Coaching's new website is designed to serve as a resource for those seeking transformational leadership coaching. By creating an accessible space for professional growth, Shontorial invites clients to explore the benefits of executive leadership coaching in Georgia and nationwide. Her work is driven by a mission to help individuals achieve their highest potential and organizations to foster a culture of excellence and integrity.For more information about Walking in Purpose Coaching, the services available, or to schedule a consultation, visit and discover how leadership coaching for professionals in Georgia can elevate your career or organization to new heights.

