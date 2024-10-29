Query And Analytica42 Announce Partnership To Enhance SIEM/SOAR Capabilities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Query Federated Search for Security Data

Analytica42 and Query together provide full-service solution for the Great Data Migration

- Gabriel Martinez, CEO and co-founder of Analytica42ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Query, the federated search solution for security teams, and Analytica42, the full lifecycle cybersecurity services provider, announced a partnership focused on migrating security organizations to a modern Security Operations Center (SOC) architecture. The solution is designed for enterprises considering a SIEM replacement or looking to make better use of the data in existing security and IT. Query and Analytica42 enable the SOC to access, search, and use data wherever it is stored - without disruption and with streamlined costs.“As security operations teams scramble to access, understand, and use the massive volumes of data being generated by the modern enterprise, changes to technologies and architectures are in order. Unfortunately, vendor lock-in, lengthy data migration projects, and the need for significant cross-training has kept these changes from happening,” said Matt Eberhart, CEO of Query.Analytica42 brings decades of experience in configuring SIEMs and improving the maturity of existing security operations. The combination of Analytica42's SIEM expertise and Query's innovative technology smooth these transitions and deliver a more integrated and effective SOC.“Analytica42 is leading the way in helping companies maximize the value from their existing infrastructure and selectively switch to solutions that support a modern security operations approach,” Eberhart continued.Query is a search and analytics solution that delivers immediate answers from distributed data wherever it is stored. The Query federated search technology decouples storage from security technology, giving security teams choice and control over where their data resides and the cost of storing the data.“A modern SOC needs visibility into more data within the infrastructure, and the ability to use it on-demand. The Query federated search solution allows organizations to access data no matter where it resides in their environment and to deliver that through a single view, ready to be used by analysts,” said Gabriel Martinez, CEO and co-founder of Analytica42.“This provides security teams with the freedom and flexibility to securely migrate to an alternate SIEM provider or enhance the value of their security operations.”Query provides the platform and Analytica42 provides the expertise in migration planning and delivery services. Together, they produce a seamless, cost-effective, and timely maturity upgrade for your SOC.About QueryQuery is the federated search solution for security teams. Query provides security operators with the ability to access, search and draw insights from distributed data no matter where it resides. By making security-relevant distributed data readily available to SecOps professionals, Query provides vastly higher data visibility for investigations, incident response, and threathunting. And by allowing security teams to store data where they wish, Query decouples cost, vendor, and platform from security operations performance. Learn more at .About Analytica42Founded in 2019, Analytica42 specializes in empowering security teams through expert services in engineering, enterprise software, customer success, and business development. With 80+ years of combined experience, our team is dedicated to delivering innovative, customer-centric solutions that drive long-term success.ContactMarketing...

