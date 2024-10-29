Sparkling Ice Partners With The Jed Foundation To Boost Student-Athlete Mental Health

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESTON, Wash., Oct. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Student-athletes often face unique mental challenges due to the demanding nature of their dual roles in the classroom and on the field. To help, Sparkling Ice and The Jed Foundation (JED) are teaming up to strengthen student-athletes' mental wellness on college campuses across the U.S. by creating a new training that equips coaches and athletic directors to address behavioral health needs.

The pressure to perform well academically, while also excelling in their sport, can lead students to experience heightened stress and anxiety. According to the most recent NCAA Student-Athlete Health and Wellness Study , student-athletes reported better mental health compared with the onset of the pandemic. However, mental health concerns were highest among specific groups of student-athletes, including women, people of color, and LGBTQ+ students.

“We believe that every student-athlete deserves a supportive environment where their mental health is prioritized,” said Veronica Blankenship, Chief People and Communications Officer at Talking Rain , the makers of Sparkling Ice.“This partnership with The Jed Foundation aligns perfectly with our commitment to sharing our success to support healthy communities, greater inclusivity, and personal wellbeing. JED does an amazing job improving the mental health and wellbeing of students, addressing their risk of substance misuse and suicide, and reducing the stigma associated with seeking help.”

With financial support from Talking Rain, mental health experts at JED will design and lead workshops for college coaches and athletic directors that provide essential training and tools to identify signs of mental distress and offer support to protect athletes' emotional wellness and prevent suicide. The program, called“Championing Mental Health: Winning Strategies for Supporting Student-Athletes,” will launch on select JED Campuses nationwide in early 2025.

JED's programs are grounded in their Comprehensive Approach to Mental Health Promotion and Suicide Prevention for Colleges and Universities . These evidence-based models can be used to assess efforts currently being made in schools, identifying existing strengths and areas for improvement. To date, JED's higher education programs have been implemented in more than 500 U.S. colleges and universities, reaching over 6 million students nationwide.

Balancing rigorous training schedules, competitions, and academic responsibilities can overwhelm student-athletes and lead to burnout. Injuries and performance setbacks can also take a toll on their mental well-being, leading to feelings of frustration, self-doubt, and even anxiety and depression. In the NCAA study, 29% of female athletes and 9% of male athletes said they experience overwhelming anxiety either“constantly” or“most every day.”

Student-athletes also may be afraid of losing scholarships, playing time or even their degrees if they take mental health leave or get injured. The constant focus on their performance can contribute to perfectionism and fear of failure, further exacerbating underlying mental health issues. Even so, only half of all student-athletes surveyed said they would feel comfortable personally seeking support from a mental health provider on campus.

“Campuses, athletic directors, and coaches play a vital role in the mental health of their student-athletes, and when they can be sources of support, it can be life-saving,” said Laura Erickson-Schroth, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at The Jed Foundation.“This partnership aims to create a supportive network where student-athletes feel empowered to seek help without fear of judgment. Thanks to the support of Sparkling Ice, through these workshops we will be training key figures in young athletes' lives to recognize signs of mental distress and address critical issues before they become overwhelming.”

This pilot program marks the beginning of a significant collaboration between Talking Rain and JED, with aspirations to expand. If your college would like to learn more about this series of workshops, please email ... .

