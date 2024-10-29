(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dog Having FUN at Daycare

Pug playing at daycare

K-9 Culture launches Doggie Daycare serving Dallas, TX! 🐾 A 4,200 sq. ft. space for pups to play, socialize, and have fun-without impacting training programs.

CARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- **[Carrollton, Texas] –** K-9 Culture , a leader in creating joyful, well-behaved dogs, is excited to announce the launch of its **new Doggie Daycare service** on **November 12th, 2024**.

After receiving numerous requests from clients eager for more time at K-9 Culture, the team is thrilled to offer this new service. Until now, daycare wasn't available to ensure it wouldn't interfere with the quality of their renowned dog training programs. Now, with careful planning and a dedicated solution, K-9 Culture can provide the best of both worlds-fun-filled daycare and exceptional training.

“We wanted to make sure that offering daycare wouldn't impact our training dogs in any way,” said Charles Countryman, Co-Founder at K-9 Culture.“Now, we've created a space that ensures both services run smoothly while giving our pups more time with us to play, make friends, and enjoy their day.”

Over the past few months, K-9 Culture has converted a **4,200-square-foot area** into a vibrant, dog-friendly space, designed specifically for fun and socialization. The new daycare welcomes friendly dogs who enjoy meeting new companions or reconnecting with old ones.

K-9 Culture invites pet parents to explore the daycare's **pricing, packages, and services** on their website . To enroll, simply give the team a call and join in the fun!

**About K-9 Culture**

K-9 Culture specializes in helping dog owners build deeper, more joyful relationships with their pets through structured training programs. Committed to excellence, the team focuses on teaching dogs to live fuller, more enriched lives through effective communication and proper guidance.

For more information or to enroll in daycare, contact:

K-9 Culture

972-245-1587

...



Charles Countryman

K-9 Culture LLC

+1 972-245-1587

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.