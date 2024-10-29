Rodri, Aitana Bonmatí claim Ballon d'Or awards
(MENAFN) Spanish midfielders Rodri and Aitana Bonmatí were awarded the men's and women's Ballon d'Or for the world’s best football player on Monday.
Rodri, 28, won the prestigious honor for the first time, following a standout season that saw him play a crucial role in Manchester City's Premier League victory and Spain's European Championship triumph. He takes over the title from eight-time winner Lionel messi of Argentina.
Aitana Bonmatí, 26, successfully retained her title after a remarkable season with Barcelona, where she helped the team secure the Spanish league, the Spanish cup, and the Champions League. With this win, Bonmatí joins her teammate Alexia Putellas as a two-time recipient since the women's trophy was first awarded in 2018. She topped a strong Barcelona contingent, finishing ahead of her teammates Caroline Graham Hansen of Norway and Salma Paralluelo, as the club swept the top three spots.
Vinícius Júnior, a finalist and a standout player for Real Madrid and Brazil, was considered a favorite for the award but chose not to attend the ceremony in Paris. Rodri made his appearance on crutches, having sustained an ACL injury that will keep him sidelined for the season. Despite the absence of Vinícius, the evening celebrated the achievements of both Rodri and Bonmatí in a historic year for Spanish football.
