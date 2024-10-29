A Complete Guide To Picking The Best Artificial Christmas Tree For Your Space

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Find the Perfect Tree for Every Home, Style, and Space This Holiday Season

MIAMI, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Christmas tree is often the centerpiece of holiday decor, bringing warmth and festive spirit to any home. For those considering an artificial tree, finding the right one can feel like a big decision. King of Christmas is pleased to offer this comprehensive guide to selecting the perfect Christmas tree, covering everything from size and style to lighting and branch types.

Tree Size – Height and Width for Every Space

Before selecting a tree, it's essential to measure the space where it will stand. It's recommended to leave a 6–12-inch clearance between the top of the tree and the ceiling, allowing room for a tree topper if desired. Artificial trees are available in sizes from 3 feet, perfect for small spaces or tabletops, to a grand 15 feet for rooms with high ceilings or commercial spaces.

For the best fit, consider the following tree silhouettes:



Full : A classic choice, ideal for standard-sized spaces.

Slim : A narrower option, perfect for medium-sized rooms. Pencil : A more compact choice, suited to tight spaces or secondary holiday decor.

Needle Tips – Classic, Realistic, and Premium Options

The quality and appearance of tree tips play a big role in achieving a lifelike look. Artificial trees often offer three types:



Classic Tips : Made from PVC, these tips provide a traditional artificial tree appearance and are budget-friendly.

Realistic Tips : Crafted from a mix of PVC and PE, these tips add 3D texture, closely mimicking natural branches. Premium Tips : The most lifelike option, with a higher percentage of PE for exceptional realism.

In Realistic and Premium trees, PE tips are often positioned on outer branches for a layered, natural look, while PVC tips fill the inner branches for a fuller appearance. Product descriptions frequently list each tree's specific PE and PVC ratios for easy comparison.

Tree Colors – From Natural Greens to Unique Holiday Colors

For added style, artificial trees come in an array of colors beyond traditional green, allowing for creative holiday decorating:



Green Trees : Reflecting the lush appearance of a natural evergreen.

Flocked Trees : Featuring a snow-kissed look, perfect for a winter wonderland effect. Colorful Options : Blue, pink, and other unique shades add a chic pop of color for a modern holiday vibe.

Tree Lights – Brightening the Holidays with Ease

Pre-lit trees offer convenience, with lights expertly woven into branches. The lights on artificial trees are typically low-voltage, energy-efficient LED bulbs with lifespans of up to 25,000 hours. Available in warm white or multi-color, these pre-lit trees often come with a foot pedal or remote control that offers multiple light functions to match any holiday mood.

Selecting the Perfect Tree

"Our goal is to make choosing the perfect tree as joyful as decorating it," says Jasmine Rose, Content Manager at King of Christmas. "Whether it's your first artificial tree or an upgrade, this guide covers the details so families can confidently choose a tree that fits their space, style, and holiday traditions. Ultimately the best tree is the one that works best for you and your family.

This guide aims to make it easier for families and holiday enthusiasts to choose a tree that fits their space and style, ensuring it can be enjoyed for years. With tips on everything from size and shape to lighting and branch quality, finding a tree that meets your needs for the holiday season is simpler than ever.

For more tips on choosing the perfect tree, explore the complete guide at or reach out to [email protected] or call 877-224-0995.

