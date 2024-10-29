Interior Minister Meets Counterparts On Sidelines Of Milipol 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The of Interior and Commander of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), HE Khalifa bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani, today met several interior ministers from sisterly and friendly countries, visiting Qatar to attend the opening of the 15th edition of the Milipol Qatar and Conference, the global event for internal security and safety.

The Minister met each of the following ministers individually: HE Staff Lieutenant General Abdul Ameer Kamil Al-Shammari, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Iraq; HE Yerzhan Sadenov, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Kazakhstan; HE Dr. Vincent Biruta, Minister of Interior of the Republic of Rwanda; and HE Nicolas Daragon, Minister Delegate for Everyday Security at the Ministry of Interior of the French Republic.

During these meetings, several topics of mutual interest were discussed, along with a review of cooperative relations between Qatar and these countries, particularly in security fields, and ways to support and enhance them.