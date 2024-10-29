German antagonist chief says Scholz scared of Putin

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, Friedrich Merz, the leader of Germany's largest opposition party, the Christian Union (CDU), accused Chancellor Olaf Scholz of failing to provide adequate support to Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia, attributing this reluctance to a fear of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Merz, who has consistently advocated for a more assertive approach towards aiding Ukraine, expressed his belief that Scholz is the main obstacle preventing the delivery of advanced weaponry, specifically long-range Taurus missiles.



During his appearance on German broadcaster ARD, Merz emphasized that supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles would significantly contribute to Germany's "effective deterrence" strategy against Russian aggression. He criticized Scholz's cautious stance, which has included arguments that the deployment of such weapons would necessitate stricter oversight from Berlin, including the presence of German military specialists on the ground. Scholz has also maintained that he would not allow German troops to engage directly in the conflict.



Merz countered these arguments by stating that providing Taurus missiles would not equate to direct involvement in the war. He asserted that effective deterrence is essential to prevent aggression, insisting that potential aggressors, like Putin, should be made to feel threatened by Western resolve. "If we in the West are afraid to defend ourselves, then Putin has already won this war against us all by half," he warned.



Expressing his conviction, Merz claimed that Scholz's perceived fear is detrimental to Germany's stance in the conflict. "Fear is a bad adviser," he stated, suggesting that a more robust defense posture is necessary to counteract Russian ambitions. As Merz prepares to position himself as a leading candidate for chancellor in the upcoming federal elections next year, his criticism of Scholz’s approach could make him a significant rival should the incumbent leader choose to run again.



This ongoing debate highlights the broader tensions within Germany regarding military support for Ukraine and the country's role in the European response to Russian aggression. As calls for increased assistance grow louder, the dynamics between Scholz's government and the opposition continue to evolve, reflecting differing philosophies on national security and international diplomacy.

