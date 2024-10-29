Bond Rees Launch New Service To Track Crypto Scammers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rees, a UK-based private investigation agency, is proud to announce the launch of their latest services dedicated to combating scams. This innovative service targets cybercriminals who utilise phishing techniques to steal investors' seed phrases, leaving with devastating losses.



Cryptocurrency scams have been on the rise in recent months, with scammers using increasingly sophisticated methods to trick victims into sharing their private keys or seed phrases that are used to access both software and hardware wallets. These have resulted in the loss of millions of pounds, and victims often struggle to recover the stolen funds.



Bond Rees' new service aims to combine cutting-edge techniques with their extensive experience in private investigation. The team of highly skilled investigators will work closely with victims to find the source of phishing attacks, identify perpetrators, and provide crucial evidence that may help recover stolen funds and prevent further losses.



Aaron Bond, founder of Bond Rees, said:“Cryptocurrency scams are evolving all the time, and traditional investigative methods alone are not always enough to combat them. Our new service is designed to track down scammers and protect the assets of crypto investors. Our strong team of investigators and cyber-security experts aim to prevent further attacks by holding crypto-scammers accountable.”



This service is now available to individuals and businesses that have fallen victim to cryptocurrency phishing scams.



Bond Rees is the leading private investigative agency in the UK. They specialise in a range of services, including process serving, corporate investigations, covert surveillance, people and asset tracing, and data recovery. With offices throughout the UK, they are always available to assist their clients.



Bond Rees ensures that every investigation is ethical, effective, and conducted per the appropriate laws and regulations. Bond Rees never discloses confidential client information without consent and adheres strictly to GDPR.



About Bond Rees: Bond Rees is a national organisation with offices across the UK. Clients looking for discreet, professional and affordable private investigative services turn to Bond Rees for their services. Their reputation for highly efficient and effective investigative work has established them as one of the leading private investigation companies in the UK.

