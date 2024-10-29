Trump plans on making Ukraine EU’s problem

(MENAFN) Donald has indicated a strategic pivot regarding the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, suggesting that any future peace deal would be primarily enforced by European powers. This approach is part of a broader plan articulated by some of his advisers, which includes a refusal by the United States to engage in the post-conflict management of the situation.



Trump, who is campaigning for a return to the presidency in November, has vowed to bring a swift end to the war if elected. However, he has not provided detailed plans on how to accomplish this. His strategy seems to revolve around leveraging U.S. aid to Ukraine as a means to encourage negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Amid the lack of a definitive peace proposal, several of Trump’s advisers have shared their thoughts on how he could effectively navigate this complex landscape. One anonymous long-term adviser to Trump revealed to the Financial Times that a potential resolution might involve revisiting the Minsk agreements from 2014 and 2015. These agreements had originally aimed to grant a degree of autonomy to the predominantly Russian-speaking regions of Donetsk and Lugansk in Ukraine.



The adviser proposed that, should a new deal be formulated, its enforcement would fall to European Union peacekeepers. “There are two things America will insist on,” the adviser noted. “We will not have any men or women in the enforcement mechanism. We’re not paying for it. Europe is paying for it.”



This shift in responsibility underscores a significant change in the U.S. approach to the conflict, suggesting that Trump’s administration might prioritize reducing American involvement in international disputes while expecting Europe to take a more active role in maintaining stability in Ukraine.



As tensions continue to simmer in the region, the implications of this strategy will likely resonate throughout European and international politics, reshaping alliances and responsibilities in the ongoing effort to find a resolution to the conflict.

