Mexico’S Capital Goods Imports Drop 6.3% In Q3 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In the third quarter of 2024, Mexico's capital goods imports took a significant hit. The country imported $15.051 billion worth of capital goods, marking a 6.3% decrease from the previous quarter.



This decline is the steepest since the second quarter of 2020 when the pandemic disrupted global trade. The drop in capital goods imports raises concerns about Mexico 's economic health.



It may signal a lack of confidence among investors and a slowdown in fixed investment. This trend could potentially impact foreign direct investment, particularly in new ventures.



Despite this setback, the first nine months of 2024 saw a 7.2% increase in capital goods imports, totaling $45.797 billion. However, the recent decline overshadows this overall growth, hinting at underlying economic challenges.



The Mexican peso has weakened considerably since the June presidential elections. From May 31 to October 28, the currency depreciated by 17.61% against the US dollar.







This devaluation has eroded the peso's purchasing power, affecting import dynamics. Total imports to Mexico grew by 2.01% in the third quarter of 2024.

Mexico's Economic Challenges

This growth rate is significantly lower than the 8.49% increase observed in the previous quarter. Consumer goods imports rose by 4.4%, down from 6.5% in the second quarter.



Intermediate goods imports also showed a slowdown, increasing by 2.7% compared to 8.8% in the previous quarter. This deceleration aligns with the weakening manufacturing activity in Mexico.



The first eight months of the year saw a 0.4% contraction in manufacturing. The automotive sector, a crucial component of Mexico's economy, contracted by 0.3% during this period.



This decline in key industries further underscores the economic challenges facing the country. September 2024 saw the total value of merchandise imports fall to $50.205 billion, a 1.8% year-on-year decrease.



This decline was primarily due to a 33.8% drop in petroleum imports, while non-petroleum imports grew by 1.4%. As Mexico prepares to review the USMCA treaty in 2025, these economic indicators paint a complex picture.



In short, the country must navigate these challenges while considering the ongoing US-China trade tensions and the upcoming US presidential elections.

