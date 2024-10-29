(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United States has taken a resolute stance on supporting Ukraine's defense efforts.



The Pentagon recently announced that it would not impose new restrictions on the use of American weapons in Ukraine, even if North Korea enters the conflict.



This declaration comes as reports the deployment of North Korean military units in Russia's Kursk region. Pentagon estimates suggest that North Korea has sent around 10,000 to Russia for training.



This number has significantly increased from the 3,000 reported just a week ago. The influx of North Korean soldiers is expected to bolster Russian forces near Ukraine in the coming weeks.



NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte expressed concern over the growing military cooperation between Russia and North Korea. He warned that this alliance poses a threat to security in both the Indo-Pacific and Euro-Atlantic regions.







Rutte's statement followed a meeting with a South Korean delegation to discuss North Korean deployments. Ukrainian military intelligence reported detecting the first North Korean units in the Kursk border region.

Geopolitical Dynamics in Eastern Europe

This area has seen Ukrainian troop activity since a major incursion in August. However, the Pentagon has not confirmed the presence of North Korean forces in Kursk.



In exchange for sending troops, Russia is reportedly providing North Korea with military technology and support to evade international sanctions.



This arrangement highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the ongoing conflict. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticized allies for not responding forcefully to warnings about North Korean deployments.



The situation underscores the challenges faced by Ukraine in securing robust international support. As the conflict evolves, the US commitment to arming Ukraine remains unwavering.



This stance reflects a broader policy of supporting Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The involvement of North Korea adds a new dimension to the already complex situation in Eastern Europe.

