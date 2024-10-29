X suspends Iranian supreme president`s profile

(MENAFN) The social X, previously known as Twitter, has suspended the Hebrew-language account of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali just one day after its launch. Created on a Saturday, Khamenei's new account became inaccessible by Sunday, with the platform displaying a message indicating that the account was suspended for violating X's rules. No further explanation for the suspension has been provided by the platform.



The suspension occurred shortly after Khamenei posted a message asserting that “the Zionist made a mistake,” suggesting that Israel had miscalculated in its dealings with Iran. He vowed to demonstrate the strength and capabilities of the Iranian nation. This post was in the context of escalating tensions following an Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) attack on Iran that took place early Saturday. Israel reportedly targeted approximately 20 military sites in Iran in retaliation for a missile strike on Israel earlier this month.



While Iran confirmed that the Israeli bombardment occurred, they claimed it resulted in only “limited damage.” This military exchange followed a significant incident on October 1, when Iran launched nearly 200 ballistic missiles at Israel, citing retaliation for the killings of Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, as well as an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) general.



Interestingly, Khamenei's English-language account on X, which boasts 1.3 million followers, remains active. In one of his recent posts there, Khamenei emphasized the necessity of making the Israeli population understand the power of the Iranian people.



The swift action taken by X to suspend Khamenei's account reflects the heightened sensitivities surrounding geopolitical tensions in the region and underscores the platform's policies regarding the regulation of accounts that may incite conflict or spread inflammatory content. As the situation develops, observers are keenly watching the implications of these events on international relations and discourse in the digital sphere.

